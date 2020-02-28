In the wealthiest nation on Earth, no child should be without a home.
And yet, a recent report from the National Center for Homeless Education found that 1.5 million public school students in the United States have experienced homelessness. To put that staggering statistic in context, that’s more than 15 times the number of people living in all of Bend.
Those are the troubling numbers. And behind each of those numbers is a painful saga of a child shivering under a highway overpass, curling up in their family’s car, sleeping on the cold cement of city streets or freezing in a tent in the woods.
This challenge of children facing homelessness is not limited to large cities like Portland. In one particularly stirring case I’ve heard from state officials, school buses on the Oregon Coast must be rerouted to pick up children living in a state park each morning after they’ve had to do their homework the night before by flashlight.
At a roundtable I held last week in Bend, I heard other rough accounts from Central Oregonians who have battled homelessness, nonprofits and service providers who help people experiencing homelessness find a path to stable housing, law enforcement, religious centers that open their doors to folks in the cold, developers of deeply affordable housing and more. I heard firsthand how children are forced to spend the night outside in the woods during winter when temperatures plunged into the teens.
Imagine how hard it must be for those children to stay healthy, learn in school and grow into their full potential.
Simply put, America is better than this. This is an urgent crisis that requires an urgent blueprint to respond.
I described at that Bend roundtable legislation I plan to introduce called the DASH Act — which stands for decent, affordable and safe housing for all.
A key step of remodeling America’s housing policy will be to say the first three years of the DASH Act will be dedicated to putting a roof over the head of every homeless child in our country.
Many steps are required to remodel America’s long-term housing policy, including the expansion of the proven low-income housing tax credit; enforcement of fair housing laws; and more.
But the first step to ending the moral crisis of homelessness for children is my legislation, which would set a clear goal of providing shelter within three years for children by making a generational investment in the production of affordable housing for those children experiencing homelessness.
The DASH Act would provide $1 billion a year to state housing authorities based on the highest need. Those state housing authorities would then have broad flexibility to determine the best ways in their states to provide long-term supportive housing for children. Flexibility is essential because I know that homelessness looks different in urban and rural parts of our state and country.
With that flexibility would come accountability — namely that future funding for Oregon and all 50 states would be based on their demonstrated progress towards housing children.
What I heard at that roundtable in Bend about the DASH Act was that the flexibility of the funding it provides to the states will let stakeholders solve this issue as efficiently as possible. That could be by building new deeply affordable housing, or supporting the service providers who have demonstrated success but have long lacked sufficient resources to end this crisis once and for all.
That’s great advice from Oregonians living and working on this challenge at ground level in Central Oregon.
And I very much look forward to working with all of them — and their counterparts throughout Oregon — to put the DASH Act in place to make sure every child in Central Oregon, Eastern Oregon, the coast or anywhere else in our state has a roof over his or her head.
