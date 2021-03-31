As the Oregon Legislature explores the continued transformation of our state’s energy infrastructure to meet goals for sustainability and reliability, we urge them not to overlook the economic opportunity for rural Oregon in this new future.
Rural Oregon has long provided the resources to help fuel our state economy. We are a state of abundant natural resources, and their use has supported good jobs in rural communities for decades. Ensuring the integration of the advantages provided by our raw assets and geographies will support our continued growth through the 21st century.
One of the most important components of creating shared prosperity in our new energy economy will be supporting the development of energy resources here within Oregon. Our abundance of wind, water, solar and other natural assets can be harnessed to provide good jobs and sustain local communities.
The Oregon Legislature is considering bills this session that would prioritize cleaner forms of electricity. While Klamath Falls and much of rural Oregon use very clean forms of electricity thanks to the region’s hydroelectric system, we are aware of the need felt in other parts of the state to transition away from fossil fuel-based electricity. If the Legislature moves forward with clean energy bills this session, we hope they will recognize the important role of long -duration storage and, specifically, pump storage in that policy.
Long -duration storage will play a crucial role in balancing the generation and use of greater amounts of renewable energy in order to keep the lights on. Long -duration storage bridges the divide between when the wind blows and sun shines with when Oregonians need electricity.
Cleaner electricity can and should also result in direct benefits to the local communities and family-wage jobs. Using this policy to strengthen our local economies is a critical way to broaden their appeal and ensure rural Oregon is a full partner in this transition.
One of the facilities this policy would support is the Swan Lake Energy Storage Project in Klamath County. Energy storage ensures the resiliency of our power grid by guaranteeing supply to meet periods of peak demand for electricity — something we are seeing firsthand the importance of right now. The pumped storage used in the project is a proven technology being used around the country to ensure stability of supply.
Creation of the 400-megawatt project would be a significant economic driver for the region. Over a thousand high-wage jobs in construction would be created during the three- to five‑year building process. The project has agreed to a Project Labor Agreement, which helps ensure the use of local workers and workforce skills training for those employed on the project.
Once it is completed, the Swan Lake Energy Project will also significantly boost our economy, contributing $6.2 million in goods and services and $1.7 million in labor income annually. This will also support our local government, adding $31.5 million in property taxes for Klamath County over the next 15 years.
In addition, the project will operate in concert with existing economic activities. Agricultural and commercial equipment and vehicles will be able to cross easements without any restrictions, and grazing, irrigating, farming and other activities will resume after construction.
Building a sustainable future does not need to come at the expense of creating a strong economy. Projects like the Swan Lake Energy Project show the potential for jobs and growth across Oregon as we build a better energy future.
That is why it is important for legislators to recognize the importance of policy making in creating an energy grid that is sustainable in the long term. We urge legislators to ensure these policies prioritize new infrastructure that supports our local economies and creates good jobs across Oregon.
