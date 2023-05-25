Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

In a few weeks, graduating seniors will walk across stages at all seven of Oregon’s public universities and receive degrees that represent so much more than an academic accomplishment.

These degrees represent so many unimaginable challenges that their recipients had to overcome, including a global pandemic and a shift to online learning. For many university students, the last few years have also challenged their ability to access basic needs, such as food and housing. Yet even with these challenges, students have been able to overcome these challenges, thanks to the services and support provided by our public universities.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Luda Sakharov is president of the associated students of the University of Oregon. Kodee Harwood is president of the associated students of Western Oregon University. Alicia Gerrity is president of the associated students of Southern Oregon University. Matteo Paola is president of the associated Students of Oregon State University. Kierra Wing is president of the associated students of Portland State University. Caitlyn Cevallos is president of the associated students of Eastern Oregon University. Sasha Rabich is president of the associated students of Oregon Institute of Technology.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.