As New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra thoughtfully pointed out: “It ain’t over 'til its over!”… and our national challenge with the coronavirus is not over yet.
The doctors, nurses, technicians and other medical professionals who are fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) deserve our recognition and thanks. Among those front-line medical professionals are the officers of the United States Public Health Service (USPHS), one of our nation’s eight uniformed services. Yes, the United States has eight uniformed services. Almost everyone knows about the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and the newly formed Space Force, but there are two more…the officers of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (e.g. folks who fly into the eye of hurricanes to collect weather data) and the USPHS officer corps. Because it is a uniformed service, many USPHS officers are members of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), which represents all eight services.
Since its creation nearly 150 years ago, USPHS commissioned officers have delivered direct health care, promoted preventive medicine initiatives, directed health education programs, demonstrated environmental health techniques and conducted advanced medical research. The USPHS helped eradicate smallpox and is leading the way in fighting deadly diseases like AIDS, Ebola and Lassa. In addition, USPHS officers have served in every war since World War I, when Woodrow Wilson directed the USPHS to support the United States military hospital system. USPHS officers went on to man military hospital and recovery centers during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. After their service, many USPHS officers continue to contribute to public health. For example, Doctor Anthony Fauci, well-known for his participation in White House COVID-19 briefings, is a former USPHS officer.
Today, the USPHS commissioned officer corps delivers health care to some of America’s most remote areas and neediest populations. In addition, they are first responders to many natural and man-made disasters across the country and around the world including the on-going COVID-19 emergency. USPHS officers also provide health care at many federal prisons and detention center and perform cutting-edge research and oversee clinical trials at the National Institute of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The USPHS is a relatively small organization made up of 6,500 highly qualified public health professionals. Of those 6,500 officers, over 1,500 have deployed across the nation to COVID-19 hot spots, supporting efforts to mitigate the virus’s spread and assisting local health care workers in hard hit areas. Their support ranges from investigating antiviral drugs and overseeing high-priority clinical trials to working with the United States Army’s medical professionals at a temporary 1,000-bed hospital in New York City.
While most uniformed services are within the Department of Defense, the USPHS is part of the Department of Health and Human Services. Over the past several years, there have been attempts to cut USPHS funding and manpower. The most recent cut proposal was in the 2019 budget. That budget proposed reducing USPHS manpower by 38 percent from 6,500 to 4,000 officers. While those cuts were not made, they certainly would have had a serious impact on our COVID-19 response had they been carried out.
Today, over 1,500 USPHS officers have left their regular duty assignments and are deployed fighting COVID-19 around the county. MOAA believes that USPHS officers should be recognized for their outstanding service. Among the many lessons we should take away from our current crisis is that the USPHS commissioned officer corps is a valuable national asset that must be recognized and protected so they can continue to serve and protect us.
