I have read Dr. Gertler’s recent guest column on mushroom therapy and have the following comments. Licensed psychologists who have attended five years of postgraduate education and 1,500 (3,000 in California) hours of therapy with additional training were allowed to prescribe psychotropic medication just only five years ago. It took them 100 years to achieve that status. While they are fully capable of recognizing psychotic patients, I am doubtful that lay persons with only a high school degree and 120 hours of training in mushroom therapy have adequate training or experience.
As I understand it, only a few psychiatrists and researchers have had access to mushroom therapy on an experimental basis. The VA doctor who recently testified to the county commissioners mentioned phase two FDA studies. These are typically done on only hundreds of patients and the true safety isn’t revealed until the end of phase 3 studies with thousands of patients. Contrary to what Dr. Gertler has implied, it is not considered conventional practice, nor has it yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which won’t be ready for two years.
Both the Oregon Medical Association and the Oregon Psychiatry Society were on record against Measure 108. Indeed, only a handful of states are presently considering sanctioning psilocybin therapy. I concede that it may be helpful in individual cases, but would rather see its use monitored by licensed psychologists and psychiatrists than lay persons with a financial self interest. Indeed a lot of out-of-state organizations currently have business plans to expand this cottage industry throughout the state of Oregon. Meanwhile, 24 of 36 counties in Oregon have voted like commissioners Adair and Debone to ask their citizens to opt out of Measure 109.
Protections need to be in place preventing widespread both recreational and criminal use. It should not be considered as a niche therapy, but as one of many tools in the hands of the most experienced professionals. I am sure that Dr. Gertler and myself agree that the safe delivery of mental health care deserves everyones‘ attention and added precautions. Let’s all go back to the Oregon Health Authority and if necessary to the voters to institute the proper safeguards!
Dr. David Coutin is a retired immunologist who lives in Bend.
