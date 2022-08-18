Psilocybin mushrooms

Psilocybin mushrooms

 123RF

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

I have read Dr. Gertler’s recent guest column on mushroom therapy and have the following comments. Licensed psychologists who have attended five years of postgraduate education and 1,500 (3,000 in California) hours of therapy with additional training were allowed to prescribe psychotropic medication just only five years ago. It took them 100 years to achieve that status. While they are fully capable of recognizing psychotic patients, I am doubtful that lay persons with only a high school degree and 120 hours of training in mushroom therapy have adequate training or experience.

As I understand it, only a few psychiatrists and researchers have had access to mushroom therapy on an experimental basis. The VA doctor who recently testified to the county commissioners mentioned phase two FDA studies. These are typically done on only hundreds of patients and the true safety isn’t revealed until the end of phase 3 studies with thousands of patients. Contrary to what Dr. Gertler has implied, it is not considered conventional practice, nor has it yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which won’t be ready for two years.

Dr. David Coutin is a retired immunologist who lives in Bend.

