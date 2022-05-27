Cutting large-diameter ponderosa pine trees on the Deschutes National Forest along a popular recreational trail near Bend has raised important questions about large trees. I’m an ecologist who studies forest ecosystems and the significant values they provide. I’d like to share a few findings specific to the largest trees in the forest that underscore their outsized benefits to the forest and local community.
Large trees are crucial in ecosystem water and energy cycles. A recently published analysis found that large trees preserve longer-lasting spring snowpack due to shade cast by their huge canopies, extending precious water supplies. Large deeply rooted trees also tap groundwater resources unavailable to shallow-rooted plants. During drier months, roots lift deep soil water up to shallow, drier portions of soil and release it, sharing water to the ecosystem, including neighboring plants of different species.
A study in old growth ponderosa pine found that during July and August this process accounted for approximately 35% of total daily water usage from the upper soil, adding weeks of water during drought. This allows the ecosystem to continue photosynthesis, storing more carbon and cooling the forest canopy as water evaporates from foliage. Forest canopies can register summer surface temperatures more than 30°F cooler than adjacent non-forest cover types, and large trees are the engine of this work. Water released to the atmosphere contributes to downwind moisture content and rainfall. Intact forests with large trees are positively associated with cool summer temperatures, increased late-summer streamflow, and clean surface drinking water.
Among the more remarkable recent discoveries is that massive root systems of large trees link belowground ecosystems via mycorrhizal fungal networks and myriad soil microorganisms, forming an interconnected resource sharing and communication network. Large trees function as focal centers of this system, revolutionizing our understanding of the complexity and interconnectedness of forest ecosystems.
Globally, a 2018 study found that the largest-diameter 1% of trees hold half of all aboveground carbon in those stands. In an analysis of carbon storage in six national forests in eastern Oregon, my coauthors and I found that big trees of five dominant species, with trunks more than 21 inches in diameter (DBH), comprise just 3% of stems in these forests but store 42% of the aboveground carbon. For ponderosa pine, just approximately 3.7 % of stems are greater than or equal to 21 in DBH, yet these stems held 45.8% of total species aboveground carbon.
For large trees, small increases in diameter add a relatively large amount of volume — the overall effect being that carbon stores increase rapidly with diameter. For instance, doubling tree diameter from 10” to 20” led to a 5.3 – 6.2-fold increase in carbon, whereas tripling diameter led to a 13.8 – 18.2-fold increase, demonstrating the importance of letting large trees grow larger and accumulate more carbon for climate mitigation.
From its beginning, logging removed large trees and old growth forest. Today, all remaining large and old trees are valuable. Even certain diseases disparaged from a timber production point of view add to the complexity of these inherited treasures from an ecological perspective. Small trees pose the greatest fire risk and are most vulnerable during drought relative to mature trees. Large trees are the safe vault to store carbon.
Eventually large live trees become large snags and provide crucial habitat for a diversity of wildlife species in eastern Oregon’s forests. Large snags and fallen trees contribute to complex long-term carbon and nutrient cycling, serve as a moisture-holding substrate for the next generation of seedlings, and contribute legacies that link forest generations. A 2020 study found that across PNW forests there continues to be a long-term deficit in large live trees and snags from 20th century logging.
Large trees are cornerstones of diversity and resilience for the entire forest community, and they provide many services important to society. We would do well to protect large trees where we can, and a sufficient supply of those that will soon reach large diameter.
