If you haven’t already discovered firsthand, this holiday shopping season is going to be unlike any other. Faced with unprecedented shipping delays and inventory issues, and compounded by staffing shortages and the lingering effects of COVID-19, many retailers, manufacturers and shipping companies are encouraging consumers to make their holiday purchases earlier than ever this year.
These challenges also create a ripple effect that many might not be aware of. The scarcity of the season’s hottest toy or the latest kitchen appliance could put you at an increased risk of identity theft, fraud, scams, and more.
Unfortunately, no one is immune to this risk. Older generations, often targeted by scams and identity theft, are now matched by their Gen Z counterparts in the 18-24 age group, whose comfort level with technology for everyday purchases makes them particularly vulnerable.
With online shopping volume already at record levels due to the pandemic, and demand for early season holiday shopping expected to be at an all-time high, consumers would be wise to take extra steps when it comes to the safety and security of their purchases and personal information.
For starters, empty store shelves and a lack of inventory may force consumers to search for items through more obscure (and possibly illegitimate) businesses. If the item on your list isn’t available from your preferred online retailer or direct from the manufacturer, check with local independent brick-and-mortar retailers or consider buying a close substitute.
If you do find your product on an unfamiliar retailer’s site, err on the side of caution before sharing any information. While it’s impossible to keep track of every new retailer, fraudsters will use the ease of shopping online to try to capture your credit card information, sell you something they have no intention of delivering, or worse. Simple clues like an unusual or obscure URL, a lack of consumer reviews, lots of negative ratings, or a poor Better Business Bureau rating should be considered immediate red flags.
It’s also a good idea to use a credit card for online transactions, providing layered fraud protection that might not be available through some popular peer-to-peer payment platforms, such as Venmo, CashApp, or Zelle. Be wary of transactions where you’re asked to send money directly to another individual, since these transactions can be treated like cash and you may be left with little or no recourse if problems arise.
Regardless of how you shop this holiday season, or at any time of the year for that matter, there are some simple ways to minimize risk. While some steps may seem more obvious (like never sharing your banking credentials or personal information via email or phone), others are lesser known. If you look carefully, there are clear indicators of possible fraudulent intentions when shopping, such as typos and grammatical errors on websites and in emails from scammers. Use strong passwords and don’t double up on them for multiple accounts, and when possible incorporate multifactor authentication or face/fingerprint ID as an added layer of security.
If you do find yourself a victim of a fraud, remember that the window to dispute credit card charges is typically 60 days from the date of the statement on which the charge appears.
Some scammers, particularly now with inventory issues being commonplace, will cite shipping delays until that dispute window has expired, with no intention of ever making good on the purchase.
On the surface, it may be difficult to see how global supply chain disruption puts consumers at greater risk for fraud and identity theft, but it’s more important than ever to protect yourself and your information.
While the vast majority of transactions we make online come and go as intended, a little extra insight and caution can’t hurt.
