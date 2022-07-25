Editor's Note

Like property owners across the state, last week I received a letter from the Oregon Department of Forestry informing me my home is at extreme risk of wildfire. This did not come as a surprise. After all, we live on the same property where, in 1996, the Skeleton Fire destroyed my childhood home and 18 other houses. That experience drives my service on the Deschutes County Project Wildfire Steering Committee and the Deschutes Rural Fire District board of directors. It’s also an important reason why I’m running to become a Deschutes County Commissioner.

We have many resources in Central Oregon to fight fires – local fire districts, state and federal agencies, and private companies like PatRick environmental. But the growth in fire frequency and intensity, along with a labor shortage, strains these resources and leaves us all with less protection, putting cities like Sisters, La Pine, even Bend and Redmond at risk of destruction.

Oliver Tatom, a registered nurse, is a Democratic candidate for Deschutes County Commissioner, Position 1.

