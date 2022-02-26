The morning after Valentine’s Day, I woke to heartening climate news. A coalition of 70 environmental groups called on President Biden to protect our mature and old-growth forests on federal land. But we must also urge Biden to take measures to protect our private forestlands, too. Thousands of acres are being felled in the Southeast U.S. alone to feed the dirty wood pellet industry and to fuel biomass energy in the U.K. and Japan. Logging rates in the Southeast are four times as high as in South American rainforests.
Many of these targeted forests are bottomland hardwoods—magnificent big trees pulling carbon dioxide from the air and storing it for long periods. The wild groves harbor precious biodiversity and are havens of beauty.
Biomass is touted as a renewable source of energy and it’s far from it. Biomass burning power plants emit 150% the carbon dioxide of coal, and 300 – 400% the carbon dioxide of natural gas, per unit energy produced.
The “renewable” argument goes this way—trees grow back and will then once again store carbon. But trees burned today release carbon dioxide today—and the new trees if planted (no guarantee) would take a long time to rival the carbon storage of trees that are even 30 years old, let alone a century or more. Scientific studies are conclusive that the older and bigger trees store far more carbon and for longer than young trees.
So why would we want to add even more carbon dioxide into our atmosphere now with some vague notion we will lower it later? Checking the latest daily CO2, the recorded level is close to 419 ppm. Here in the West we now know the megadrought is the driest in 1200 years.
We’re getting ever closer to a point of no return— an unlivable planet.
We desperately need to lower carbon dioxide levels. Instead, we’re adding a staggering 40 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, while we’re destroying forests and other natural ecosystems. We live in a terrifying time.
Returning to the biomass debacle, I am mystified why we’re taking this route, especially when the wood pellet industry and biomass burning are heavily subsidized. They could not succeed on their own. There’s also the insidious and untrue argument that biomass energy simply uses up excess pieces of wood that would otherwise go to waste. No. Biomass creates a huge drive for wood, wood, and more wood to burn.
Fortunately, there are courageous people and groups standing up for our forests and calling for an end to subsidies for biomass and for incentives for forest owners to protect their trees for the climate, for biodiversity, and for our children and their children.
I just received aerial footage from one of those conservationists after his recent flight over a 120 square mile area in Virginia in the vicinity of an Enviva pellet plant. I was horrified by the scarred clearcuts, all that was left of hardwood forests along rivers. However, we can only fathom the true loss when we know the beauty of wild woodlands close-up.
My parents once lived near Wilmington, North Carolina, and from my visits there I have vivid images of paddling a canoe with my Dad on the Cape Fear River, our strokes in rhythm with the serenades of warblers flitting among leafy trees rising from still dark waters and the thrum of woodpeckers drumming hollow buttressed trees. When I think of these irreplaceable and complex forests crashing to the ground, I am more than heartbroken.
It’s past time to choose true climate solutions. Pay our landowners to be ecosystem protectors of forests—and stop putting money in the pockets of big corporations bent on destruction. Protect our precious mature and older forests and big trees on federal and private lands. Embrace solar, wind, and energy conservation—in ways that also protect our natural ecosystems that are our last best hope.
