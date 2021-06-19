As the president of the Hunnell United Neighbors , I’ve dealt with transportations issues in Bend’s north corridor for 17 years. The HUNS’ geographic focus includes areas that surround U.S. Highway 97, U.S. Highway 20, Cooley Road and Robal Road. To say the least, the area is heavily congested. Gridlock increases in the summer when out-of-area visitors pour into town. They populate Bend’s highways with “recreational vehicles.” Most visitors enter and leave Bend using Highway 97 or Highway 20. Both highways are also freight corridors characterized by heavy “tractor trailer” traffic.
The Deschutes Public Library plans to build a central library in the same area where some of Bend’s worst congestion exists. The library board voted to pay $1.35 million for 12.75 acres of land owned by Gumpert Family Limited Partnership on the east side of Highway 20 at Robal Road. If they succeed with their plans to build a 115,000- square-foot central library there, it will make a bad traffic situation far worse.
For more than a decade, ODOT has tried to limit “traffic choking” (idling vehicles unable to advance due to clogged highways). Yet, congestion continues to accelerate. Further, Costco and Fred Meyer hope to build super stores directly across Highway 20 from the Deschutes Public Library’s proposed central library site on land owned by Gumpert Family Limited Partnership. Increased gridlock is virtually assured.
Per the Deschutes Public Library’s Director Todd Dunkelberg, their board chose the land near the Cascade Village Shopping Center, “because it’s easy to get to from almost everywhere in Deschutes County. It’s right off the highway, so it’s easily accessible from Redmond, Sisters, La Pine,” he said. But, the central library isn’t easily accessible from La Pine; residents who live there face a 50-mile round trip (or more) to access it.
How much “due diligence” did the library board perform before paying $1.35 million cash to purchase the land? What alternatives were explored? Was the board aware that Fred Meyer and Costco are hoping to build super centers directly across from the central library’s site?
Bend’s Urban Growth Boundary expansion map was finalized in 2016. Bend’s south end will expand by 1,117 acres. The “Triangle” (area north of the junction of Highway 97 and Highway 20) and land in the vicinity of O.B. Riley Road (to the west of Highway 20) will expand by only 335 acres. The East Side Library is located in a leased building. Why not build a central library on Bend’s east side?
The central library is not only planned for the wrong quadrant of Bend. It will also serve as a performing arts center, which is clearly beyond the mission of a public library. If the community wants a performing arts center, shouldn’t we vote to approve one?
The central library concept was established prior to the pandemic. Since then, many patrons appreciate the ease of accessing materials online. That service should be developed further and more funds devoted to acquire digital materials. Unspent funds from the Deschutes Public Library’s 2019 bond should be used to expand and improve Deschutes County’s local libraries.
As it is, the library district is rushing to award a nearly $200 million contract to an architect/builder of the central library. The vote is slated for July 14, the very day that the library board’s newest member, Anne Ness, will be sworn in. Ness has had no time to become familiar with the project, yet she defeated the board’s current president Martha Lawler by 10 percentage points. That fact, alone, should cause the board to pause and reassess its plans to spend precious public funds on a project that will be sited in what is arguably the most traffic congested part of Bend.
