In 2010, Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) remanded Bend’s first effort to expand its urban growth boundary by over 8,400 acres. For two years, Bend’s UGB Remand Task Force engaged in an exhaustive effort to meet future demands for growth while avoiding sprawl’s costly impacts on roads, sewer systems, public services, etc. It examined dozens of growth scenarios and the pros and cons of each. It routinely sought community input. Bend hired APG, an experienced consulting firm that helped other cities expand their UGBs.
Bend’s subsequent 2016 UGB expansion proposal of 2,380 acres was not only approved by the DLCD but also received awards from local, state and professional associations. Jim Rue, DLCD’s director, remarked, “Bend serves as a model for other communities to follow.”
The huge effort that resulted in Bend’s expanded UGB was supported by intensive growth management planning. Bend inventoried its “buildable lands,” performed housing needs and economic opportunities analyses and “synched-up” its development code, comprehensive plan, growth management policies and ordinances. It performed a “Return on Investment Analysis” that helped prioritize which of 10 UGB “expansion areas” would be annexed (incorporated into) its expanded UGB versus which required more study.
Bend’s OB Riley UGB expansion area is where Deschutes Public Library District (DPLD) purchased 12.75 acres to build its central library. Yet, it’s one of the least ready growth areas. It lacks sewer service (only 30% will be funded by the city) the rest by developers. It’s transportation constrained. Both U.S. Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 97 will soon undertake major road improvements.
DPLD hired Compass Commercial’s site acquisition team and asked it to compile a list of available properties for its central library. It prioritized properties with highly visibility from highways. And, that’s what it purchased, though in retrospect, there were many other, better-suited expansion areas.
Now, DLPD is asking Bend to make changes to its development code and comprehensive plan so that it can “annex” its 12.75 into the OB Riley UGB expansion area. But, Bend’s annexation rules require both the “North Triangle” (location of the Cascade Village Shopping Center) and the OB Riley areas to work collaboratively to area plan necessary infrastructure. While the North Triangle recently had sewer service extended as far Grandview (location of the Space Age gas station) it doesn’t extend west across Highway 20. There are no plans for Bend’s OB Riley expansion area to have sewer service. First, a huge sewer pipe must be extended along the northern edge of the North Triangle UGB expansion area. Only then that pipe be extended across Highway 20. But, the highway is soon to be the site of major road work. ODOT will be building four roundabouts, one of which will provide access to the proposed central library site. Questions remain about who (in addition to the city) will fund this costly infrastructure.
Is there even a need for a central library that’s more than three times the size of Bend’s Downtown Bend Library? The DPLD’s East Side Library is located in a leased, 8,000 square foot building. Why does the DPLD propose to build a 120,000 square foot central library in a UGB expansion area that may not be annexed in for years? Further, most of the land in Bend’s east side UGB expansion areas has already been annexed into Bend’s UGB and the majority of Bend’s residential grow is planned for Bend’s northeast, eastern, southeast and south UGB expansion areas.
Does it make sense for people from all over Deschutes County to drive to Bend’s congested north end, to visit a 120,000-square-foot library? And, when will construction actually begin in the OB Riley area?
Now, it’s up to Bend’s City Council, which will vote on the DPLD’s request for “special treatment”. Hopefully, council will consider the project’s practicality and the meticulous planning that characterizes Bend’s UGB expansion. Hopefully, council will refuse DPLD’s request.
