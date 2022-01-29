The Planning Commission, to be followed by the City Council, are finalizing revisions to the City Code for permanent and temporary homeless shelters. The Sounding Board to House Our Neighbors proposed amendments to the commission that can significantly change most residential neighborhoods and other zones to provide housing for approximately 1% of Bend’s population. The board made these recommendations notwithstanding broad community opposition. The commission and council should not adopt these proposals.
The proposed code changes include:
1. A permanent shelter may be built in any residential neighborhood unless neighborhood covenants (referred to as CC&Rs) prohibit it.
2. A permanent or temporary outdoor shelter may include a collection of “tents, yurts, .... recreational vehicles [RVs].... or other similar structures.”
3. A permanent shelter also may be a building with 43 beds on a single acre in a residential standard (single-family home) neighborhood, and 258 beds on an acre in a high density residential zone.
4. Your neighbor may obtain a permit to park an RV or trailer in their yard or driveway for up to two years as “hardship housing” for third parties unless CC&Rs prohibit this.
These proposals transform the vision and aesthetics of almost every neighborhood. We all buy or rent in neighborhoods to have the beauty, privacy and comfort associated with clusters of single-family homes, duplexes or apartments. The reasons we live here will be lost if there is no assurance that a neighborhood will retain its character. These proposals simply are far too expansive.
The commission (on Jan. 24, 2022) and sounding board have failed, thus far, to give appropriate attention to city residents’ objections. 868 residents responded to the board’s survey on some of its proposals. A majority or near majority of survey respondents opposed the proposed size (bed space) of shelters in every district, a vast number opposed shelters in residential communities, and 75% opposed the concept and timetable for hardship housing. The sounding board modified two proposals based in part on survey results, including reducing the total period of “temporary” hardship housing from 3 years to 2. However, board members and commissioners raised specious arguments to dismiss the survey objections, including asserting that because only two individuals who are homeless responded to the survey, the other responses are not sufficiently representative of the community. A common refrain by city officials repeated at the Jan. 24 commission hearing (and voiced regarding HB 2001) to reject the public’s desire to maintain residential neighborhoods is change to neighborhoods is hard but it must be done. Commission members also assert residents are unreasonably concerned about the “worst case scenario” of code changes. Yet responsible residents must assess proposals based on what the city would permit at its maximum. I am offended that some officials treat interest in preserving neighborhoods with disdain or consider it “code language” for insensitivity to the plight of the homeless. It is a false narrative to suggest one either supports programs for the homeless or seeks to preserve a neighborhood.
I strongly support housing assistance and other services for certain homeless populations, including children and residents who have lived in Bend prior to becoming homeless. Not everyone who is homeless is a criminal, suffering from an addiction, or unemployed. My concerns would be substantially different — or eliminated — if permanent shelters were supervised group homes for up to 10 residents and complied the neighborhood’s design standards. A proven method to address underlying causes of homelessness, including addiction, is to require shelter residents to participate in programs that service providers deem necessary for individuals to transition to permanent housing and/or address an underlying condition. The current proposal has no clear conditions for shelter residents.
I urge all readers to make their voices heard. I implore the city to hold more than two future hearings for comment and engage in true discourse (i.e., question and answer) with the public. This complex problem requires nuanced proposals that serve the entire community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.