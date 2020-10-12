When brewpubs, tasting rooms, restaurants and bars were ordered by the state of Oregon to close, overnight our business models were destroyed. Deschutes lost 45% of its business over the course of one week. With restaurants and brewpubs reopening, there are still limitations on seating, meaning margins are thin. We cannot afford a tax increase.
True, the sale of packaged beer through grocery, convenience and drug stores has increased during the pandemic; this increase has not nearly offset the decline in our sales at our pubs and tasting rooms as well as our draft sales to restaurants, pubs and bars. And we are the lucky ones who have the capacity to sell more packaged beer. The vast majority of craft brewers in the state sold only draft beer and those sales were cut by more than half.
The Oregon Health Authority has released a proposal to Gov. Kate Brown with a recommendation aiming to raise $293 million in the next biennium budget through tax increases on beer, wine and cider. That’s an 800% tax increase on an industry that is an essential part of Oregon’s economy and identity.
Like other businesses, we are also paying the new commercial activities tax. Another tax increase, especially during the COVID-19 recession, will only make it harder for us to invest in rehiring, equipment and upgrades, and it will result in higher prices for consumers.
A recent survey by Patinkin Research Strategies showed 81% of Oregonians oppose increasing the state’s beer tax. And 7 in 10 Oregonians said they are concerned additional taxation would hurt Oregon brewers.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon was home to 400 breweries, which helped create 43,000 good-paying jobs and $2 billion in annual wages for Oregonians. Unfortunately, a recent economic report from the Beer Institute and Brewers Association estimates 25% of those Oregon beer jobs will be lost by the end of 2020 because of the COVID-19 recession. We’re already experiencing it at Deschutes. We employ 325 compared to 500 before the pandemic started.
We know things will only get worse this winter when outdoor seating is no longer an option and restaurants will be forced to reduce capacity. We care about our customers and employees, and we want our communities to remain safe. We also want to ensure our businesses survive until we have a vaccine or treatment and things can return to normal.
In order to survive, Oregon’s breweries, wineries, cideries, distilleries, restaurants and bars need the support of our elected officials. We hope Gov. Brown and other lawmakers in Salem realize now is not the time to be raising taxes on our businesses. Please don’t kick us while we’re down.
