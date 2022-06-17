What is happening in the debate over mass shootings in the U.S. is similar to almost any congressional debate on regulation: It is mostly about corporate profits. U.S. corporations allocate funds for lobbying in order to protect their profits from legislation that might have a negative impact. The current debate over mass shootings and guns is no different from debates we have seen in the past over health care.
If you watch TV, you probably have seen ads for numerous prescription drugs but none for guns. Corporations in the weapons business don’t need to advertise much as demand for their products never seems to decline. Having thus saved hundreds of millions of dollars, weapons companies are able to allocate significant funds to lobbying in order to protect their interests. How does this work?
Weapons companies support an industry organization known as the National Rifle Association (NRA). They feed millions of dollars to the NRA which uses these funds to support the political action committees (PACs) of politicians who reliably support their positions. Essentially, weapons companies are opposed to any legislation that would limit sales of their products, thereby reducing corporate earnings. The NRA does more than merely fund the campaigns of friendly politicians, most of them Republicans, but also presents arguments in the face of mass shootings to deflect the blame away from guns.
If you find it strange that politicians in Congress are unable to get behind a ban of assault weapons, one must look at this within the framework of profitability. Assault weapons are both expensive and popular, supplying a considerable amount of revenue and profit to their manufacturers. Thus, for any representative or senator whose PAC receives considerable funds from the NRA, voting for an assault weapons ban is out of the question.
About two years ago, a good friend of mine taught a class at Carnegie Mellon University on the U.S. healt care system. He asked me to assist him in editing the 124 slides he put together for the class, which I was happy to do. It was a lot of work but I learned a great deal. To put it simply, we have the most expensive health care system of any wealthy democracy, spending a great deal more than any of them on a per-capita basis. In addition, the other wealthy countries provide coverage to all of their citizens while we leave 31 million uncovered, roughly 10% of our population. Finally, our health results (infant mortality, life expectancy, etc.) are worse than the other wealthy countries.
One might think that this would be an easy fix for Congress. After all, we have plenty of examples we could follow that would lower our costs and improve care. On the other hand, lowering costs would definitely reduce revenue and profits for those in the healthcare business. Yes, the example I provided for the weapons industry holds for health care, as well. What representative or senator who receives substantial contributions into their PACs from the health care industry would vote to decrease profits?
Having spent my career as a business executive, I am certainly no opponent of profits. On the other hand, corporations are often regulated, reducing earnings, in favor of public health. Over many decades, we have done much to regulate those who were polluting our air and water. Yes, many companies saw a reduction in their earnings, but millions of Americans have lived healthier lives. We are able to take action when lives are at stake.
A number of Bend residents have written excellent letters to The Bulletin explaining why guns need to be regulated to prevent mass shootings. These letters have gone as far as discussing how other countries have solved this problem — countries that had terrible mass shootings and, through regulations, have made them all but disappear. American voters can choose between public safety and higher profits. Mass shootings can be eliminated; it is simply our choice.
