Catastrophic wildfires have given urgency to questions of how to reduce fire hazards across the West.
Over 10 million acres of forests burned in 2020 during another historic wildfire season. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the 2021 fire season has outpaced the 2020 season significantly so far, with more than 4 million acres destroyed this year alone. Predictions of climate change suggest greater risk from wildfires in the future.
Across the state of Oregon, forest floors are blanketed with woody debris and overcrowded with small undergrowth trees. All signs point to the need for fuel load reduction, focusing on proactive hazardous fuels reduction and forest thinning. Preventative actions like these are critical to addressing poor forest health and the excess accumulation of fuels contributing to the size, intensity, and frequency of wildfires. Often, these actions are hindered by the costs involved, particularly for material of low value, relatively low volume per acre, and/or significant haul distances to processing facilities. One solution to these issues is to create a local market opportunity for small-diameter trees, low-value species, and wood wastes and residuals through biomass power generation.
Leaders of the city of Prineville and Crook County are eager to proactively reduce wildfire risk and, as a result, are pursuing the Prineville Renewable Energy Project , a proposed 20MW biomass facility. The project would create an opportunity to restore and treat up to 17,000 acres of forest land per year and support local Ochoco National Forest projects to meet restoration and fuels objectives. These efforts would positively impact watersheds, improve the growth of larger trees, and protect wildlife habitats by enhancing the resilience of forest stands and individual trees. The facility would also utilize wood wastes and residuals, reduce air pollution through landfill diversion, and avoid open burning. The PREP would employ advanced technologies that remove over 99% of particulate matter (the primary health concern associated with wildfire smoke) compared to open burning.
The facility would generate clean, renewable, reliable baseload power to help fuel economic growth and development in the Central Oregon region and potentially supply power for critical services in an extreme event or power disruption, thereby increasing community resiliency. Compared to other sources of renewable energy, such as wind or solar, which produce power only when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining, biomass facilities generate power 24 hours per day, seven days per week (baseload). Other benefits include job creation and a reinvention of jobs in the natural resources/forest products industries from which workers have been displaced in many rural communities such as Prineville. A biomass facility like the PREP also creates the opportunity for efficient cogeneration by utilizing its thermal attributes to support multiple operations such as drying lumber for a sawmill as it processes salvageable material, hydroponic food production, and the manufacture of biochar. This byproduct is a carbon-rich form of charcoal applied to soil to increase soil fertility and water holding capacity.
Potentially creating a model that may be replicated elsewhere, the City of Prineville and Crook County leaders view this project as an environmental win with forest health improvements and wildland fire risk reduction and a win for the community through local electricity generation and job creation. Taking swift action to fight the current wildfires is necessary but doesn’t address the heart of the issue. A dramatic shift in focus to prevention and forest health will be necessary moving forward to reduce the frequency and severity of the wildfires ravaging Oregon. The Prineville Renewable Energy Project creates a long-term solution with significant environmental, community, and economic benefits for the region.
