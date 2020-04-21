It must be interesting living in the world of Donald Trump — a world in which everything is exactly as you believe it to be. It is a world where you have the largest inauguration crowd in history. In this world, the U.S. can have the greatest economy in the history of the world while every other country is stealing from us. Vladimir Putin is to be believed while our Intelligence Community is not.
History exists only in his unconscious memory. Thus, he can call the coronavirus a “hoax” on one day and, soon after, say that he knew all along it was a pandemic. Think about your dog. There is some unconscious memory of the past — “I’ve walked this trail before,” “a prior owner treated me badly.” But fundamentally, it is all about the present. “I want to go for a walk.”
In the world of Donald Trump, he is all-knowing. He knows more about hurricanes than the meteorologists; he knows more about world trade than the experts; he knows more about ISIS than his generals.
Briefing him on any topic is a waste of time because he already knows whatever there is to know. Briefing him might also be risky for the briefer’s job security. If a statement of fact is made that disagrees with the all-knowing president, you might be shut down or worse. It is always best to understand the Trump perspective before beginning a briefing.
Early on in his administration, Trump surrounded himself with accomplished people. James Mattis, Defense, was a highly respected Marine general and known as a voracious reader on a wide variety of topics. Gary Cohn, Director of the Economic Council, joined Goldman Sachs in 1990 and rose to become its president and chief operating officer. Rex Tillerson, State, joined Exxon in 1975 as a production engineer and rose to become the chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil in 2006. These people all thought they could pass along their wisdom to Trump and found him an unwilling student. They are long gone.
There is a single immutable formula in Trump’s plan for the future, GREAT ECONOMY + GREAT STOCK MARKET = REELECTION. The good news for Trump is that this formula was not dependent on any particular action by the president, other than leaving well-enough alone. This equation was always front-and-center at Trump rallies in the form of risk to your 401K and having those socialist Democrats turn the country into Venezuela.
Given Trump’s aversion to briefings and focus on his reelection formula, it is certainly not surprising that he chose to ignore information he was receiving on the coronavirus. Finally, we saw a precipitous drop in the stock market the week of February 23, and this got Trump’s attention as GREAT STOCK MARKET was a component of his formula. Then the Fed lowered interest rates by 0.5% and the market dropped again. This never happens; when the Fed lowers rates, investors flee bonds for stocks which drives stocks up. Clearly investors were selling equities and moving into cash.
Then the Fed announced a full 1% rate drop on Sunday, March 15, which was followed by another big drop of the stock market. GREAT STOCK MARKET was gone. In finally responding appropriately to the coronavirus, the GREAT ECONOMY disappeared in a storm of social distancing.
One would think that, at this point, Trump would figure out that there is a new formula, FEW DEATHS = REELECTION. It appears, however, that this has not sunk in. Trump appears in a hurry to get American up and working again in an attempt to restore the original formula at a serious risk of a second flareup of the coronavirus. It will only make things worse.
Economists agree that recovery will be slow. Trump appears ready to take a big risk; will our governors follow along or seek to protect us? What will Dr. Fauci say?
