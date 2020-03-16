Spread of novel and contagious illness carries with it fears common to other such crises — fears about disruption to our normal routine, material damages, even loss of life for ourselves or those we love. But the risk of pandemic also carries with it anxieties of isolation. As communities work to prepare and respond to COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) they grapple with questions of whether to gather, how to respond to the ill and when to request voluntarily quarantine. Such discussion may intensify a deeply held and universal fear — that we may be separated from our people, left to face the burdens of life alone. Therefore, as our community takes steps to counteract COVID-19, it is worth taking a moment and considering our own psychological health and that of our neighbors.
First, we must recognize that our feelings of anxiety and fear are normal and are to be expected. Indeed, they are rational and even useful during times of crisis. To acknowledge them as appropriate will also remind us that these feelings may not dissipate when we wish, and instead must be endured.
Once we can identify our own emotional distress, we can take steps to address it by caring for ourselves and seeking support from others. The weeks and months ahead may be a time of prolonged difficulty. The time to begin taking our own psychological health seriously is now. Consider your own internal strengths and remind yourself of who in your community you can go to for support. Stay informed with accurate and credible information — www.deschutes.org/health/page/covid-19-novel-coronavirus — but avoid the trap of obsessive media consumption. And don’t forget the basics — exercise when you can, eat something healthy, prioritize good sleep and talk to your friends and family.
As we work to care for ourselves, we must work to separate our feelings (for example, fear) from wrongful conclusions we may draw from them (for example, “I’m helpless”). It is true that there are factors in a crisis that we cannot control or predict. However, there are many things we can control, and we should remind ourselves that we still have agency. Do what you can to prepare, maintain appropriate safety and hygiene and work to help a friend or neighbor — one of the best things we can do for our own mental health during a crisis is work to help others get through it as well.
Despite our best efforts it may become necessary to seek professional help. While distress is normal, some symptoms are warning signs that it may be more serious. These include a persistent inability to sleep, increasing drug or alcohol use, an overwhelming sense of depression or panic or an inability to take care of yourself or those who depend on you. If you have any urges to harm yourself or anyone else, seek help immediately.
Lastly, we must recognize this crisis as an opportunity for us to come together and support one another. If the burden of disease grows in Central Oregon, our community may experience suffering, pain and loss. However, it will also be a time when people discover resilience in themselves, their families and their neighbors. In the distant and recent past, human society has faced and overcome many crises, including epidemics of illness. These communities survived, and we will too. Be open to being surprised by the strength, creativity and resiliency of yourself and those around you. Consider what you are willing to do for the people with whom you share this life.
One day our collective memories of this time may be painful, but they may also be a sense of pride and accomplishment as we recall what we endured together.
