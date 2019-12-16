Given how divided and polarized our politics are today, it’s easy to become cynical, frustrated or decide to just completely give up on the prospects for bipartisan progress and cooperation. Every time we turn on our TV or thumb through social media, we are reminded of the extreme divisions in our politics. We now have 24-hour news cycles, entire networks and multiple websites and social platforms all dedicated to one viewpoint or another. The days of true facts and unbiased news reporting are now just a distant memory. The national news events and commentary seem to dominate — or infect — even the local political landscape.

We have a different story to share.

While we are both technically politicians, we see ourselves more as public servants than committed partisans. We believe in teamwork and collaboration over confrontation.

Today, we want to share how teamwork and collaboration works for the people of Bend. Who knows, maybe it might even offer you a little hope and inspiration during these divided political times. As a Democrat and the mayor of Bend, and the Republican state representative for Bend, some might not expect us to agree on much — or even to work together. Nothing could be further from the truth. With Bend facing a housing affordability crisis, the two of us have spent the past year working together on a project that will allow more housing to be built in Bend — helping, over the next 20 years, to increase the housing supply and choices for local residents and hold down costs.

On Dec. 9, the Department of State Lands made the decision to sell a 382 acre parcel of state-owned property in southeast Bend, off of Stevens Road. Within a few years, after proper planning and public input, this area will become a new neighborhood for our city. You might think this was an easy thing to make happen. You would be wrong. In fact, the decision was the result of intense cooperation and teamwork (that word again!) among local and state officials. Democrats working with Republicans. Local officials working with state officials. The past year, the two of us have participated in countless meetings — both locally and in Salem — to help urge the state to make this decision.

The day of the vote, the two of us even carpooled together from Bend to testify in Salem in favor of the board decision. Not only will this new land create more new housing options and choices for Bend residents, we’re able to do so within the urban growth boundary. The eventual private proceeds for the sale of the land going into the Common School Fund to help schools all across the state.

Reading this, you might not think allowing the sale of a piece of government land is all that exciting. You might even think — why did it take so long? We get it. We believe what’s important about this story is what it says about the values and politics in our community. The willingness and ability to look beyond partisan labels and government boundaries and jurisdictions to achieve common sense results for the people we serve.

Creating more missing middle and affordable housing choices will take many acts of government and many decisions by the private sector.

We think this decision — and the coordinated leadership between city and state officials — is an incredibly important step forward for Bend.