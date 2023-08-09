First, let me say that I love bikes. I think more bicycling could help solve many problems.
Global warming? Bike more.
Poor health? Bike more.
Traffic congestion? Bike more.
Stress and anxiety? Bike more.
But the idea that Bend needs more “safe and separated” bike paths, as espoused in a Bulletin article this summer, is a canard that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
There is not one part of Bend that is not navigable by bike. To and from the city center, in all four directions, there are paths for biking — many physically separated from the flow of automobile traffic.
Still, the city seems bent on throwing money at a problem that doesn’t exist. How much money — $1.3 million? $7.9 million? $42 million? I can’t tell from the July 2 article — is difficult to determine. Regardless, the money spent on bike paths is on track to be wasted.
The problem with biking in Bend isn’t a shortage of routes on which to bike. The problem with biking in Bend is a shortage of safe routes on which to bike.
Millions upon millions spent on encouraging biking isn’t going to work if people on bikes feel unsafe. And the Bend Police Department is doing everything it can to make sure bikers feel — and continue to feel — they are at grave risk of being hurt or killed while riding on the road.
What is the biggest threat to you and your loved ones? Is it drunken bar patrons who get into fights? Drug traffickers? The human traffickers Cheri Helt warned us about when she ran for state representative in 2020? Or is the biggest threat dangerous drivers?
For me and my family, it’s not even close. Yet the police department all but ignores this.
As described in an article about concerns over young e-bike riders, police Sgt. Tim Guest said enforcement of traffic violations is sacrificed in the name of “higher priority” calls. And police spokeswoman Sheila Miller, in explaining how in-the-moment police resources are allocated, has contrasted enforcing e-bike laws (and, by extension, other traffic laws) with calls for emergencies.
Wait a second.
Not too long ago, a 15-year-old riding an e-bike collided with a car and died. Another teen on the e-bike witnessed a friend die. The driver of the car, though not responsible for the incident, has to live with the knowledge that he or she was involved in a fatal accident.
Preventing a recurrence of that accident should most certainly be one of Sgt. Guest’s “higher priority” aims and should be classified as one of spokeswoman Miller’s “emergencies.”
As much of a nuisance and safety hazard as illegally operated e-bikes are, however, they are not the biggest issue. Cars and trucks routinely poach across the painted lines separating bike paths from the main flow of vehicle travel. Automobile drivers are more likely to violate the rules of the road (such as yielding to a bicyclist or a pedestrian in a crosswalk — marked or unmarked) than they are to follow them. Posted speed limits mean nothing to many drivers.
All the while, Bend police are … are … are … well, they’re not protecting or serving me and my family, I can tell you that. If the police ever do pull over a traffic violator, odds are that the result will be a warning rather than a ticket. A lot of good that does.
The bike do-gooders in city government and the Bend Police Department are at cross purposes. Not another dime should be spent on expanding bike paths until the police commit to making bicyclists feel safe.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.