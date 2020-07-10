On June 28, The Bulletin printed two articles in which the wearing of masks was an issue. Each article contained an astonishing quotation from a person not wearing a mask.
The quotes: “I don’t wear a mask because I don’t believe it. I think it is absolutely a government hoax to make money and make people scared.” And, “I didn’t really think about it. I definitely care about it, but at some point, you just gotta trust in everything. God has a plan for it.”
First of all, the value of wearing a mask is not a matter that one has the option of believing or not believing in. It is an established scientific fact that covering the mouth and nose protects from exhaling droplets into the air around us, droplets on which the coronavirus rides, to then be inhaled by others. Conversely, the wearing of a mask reduces the likelihood that the wearer inhale such virus-loaded droplets from others. To state that one doesn’t believe it only reflects the uninformed voice of one that denies science. It is akin to saying that one doesn’t believe the human initiation of climate change. They are established facts, not subject to intelligent opinion.
Some claim that wearing a mask encroaches on personal liberty and constitutional rights. This is not a “government hoax,” but a matter of public health and the government’s responsibility in promoting public health to its citizenry. Do these same people complain that laws mandating the wearing of seat belts in a moving vehicle and the prohibition of smoking in designated areas compromises their personal liberty? These are positions, established by scientific inquiry, made subject to law for the good of the people. Do they also ignore, “No shirts, no shoes, no service.”
Secondly, stating that what we do doesn’t matter because, “God has a plan for it,” just doesn’t pass muster. It seems to me that a person who believes in God puts a great weight on his/her shoulders for allowing the pandemic in the first place. After all, wasn’t God responsible for the flood? Are they suggesting that he/she overlooked the appearance of the virus last year, but once it got away had to work it into a “plan?” Sorry, that doesn’t wash. More importantly, God’s “plan” doesn’t absolve one from doing what is effective in mitigating the consequences of this virus.
Wear a mask, in crowds! Wash your hands, frequently! Walk/maintain social distancing!
