These are incredibly challenging times for our schools. We’re facing post-pandemic drops in academic proficiency, exhausted educators, a youth mental health crisis, and looming budget cuts. As someone who has served on the Bend-La Pine School Board for the last four years, my most urgent ask of our community is to vote in the upcoming May 16 school board election. Four of the seven Bend-La Pine School Board seats are up for election and so much is at stake.
One of the issues at stake is the direction our schools take on addressing the growing youth mental health crisis. During the pandemic, nearly 40% of high school students nationwide reported poor mental health, and things have only gotten worse, with nearly half saying they felt persistently sad or hopeless in the past year. Here in Oregon, we have the highest rate in the country of kids with one serious depressive episode per year and the third highest number of kids with substance abuse disorders. Last week, the Surgeon General called declining youth mental health the “crisis of our time.” To make matters worse, Oregon ranks dead last in the country for our ability to provide mental health services for youth.
Our health care system isn’t even equipped to respond to this mental health crisis, but yet our educators are expected to respond and care for the needs of our youth every day while somehow not skipping a beat in the lessons they are required to teach. The harm our students and educators are experiencing in this situation is unacceptable and unsustainable. To make a desperate situation feel almost hopeless, our legislature is seriously discussing significant cuts to school funding next year.
One of the things I’m most grateful for as we forge a way forward is the school board’s partnership and relationship with Bend Education Association (BEA). BEA represents the certified staff of our district, which includes our teachers, nurses, school psychologists, and other educators. They are the ones most knowledgeable about the crisis our schools are in as they work day in and day out to support students. They have endorsed four candidates for school board who they believe will best carry our district forward. They are Kina Chadwick (Zone 7), Melissa Barnes Dholakia (Zone 6), Amy Tatom (Zone 5), and Cameron Fischer (Zone 3). I urge you to take their recommendations seriously and vote for these candidates.
I also want to speak to the specific and important role Kina Chadwick plays on our board and how critical it is to re-elect them. Our data about student experiences in our schools show that LGBTQ+ students and BIPOC students experience a lack of support and belonging in our schools. LGBTQ+ and BIPOC high school students experience school almost 25% more negatively than those who do not identify in those groups. It is also these student groups who have the largest gaps in their education outcomes. There is a direct correlation between how much a student feels welcomed, valued, and included in our schools and how well they do academically. Kina brings an invaluable perspective as our only BIPOC LGBTQ+ board member to improving student experience and achievement. Research and data shows that when we help our most struggling students, all students benefit. It would be a disservice to our schools to lose the strong, proven leadership Kina Chadwick brings to our board.
Thank you for your consideration in voting for Kina Chadwick, Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Amy Tatom, and Cameron Fischer for Bend-La Pine School Board. I would be deeply grateful if you joined me in voting this May election.
Shimiko Montgomery is a member of the board of Bend-La Pine Schools.
