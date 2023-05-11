Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

These are incredibly challenging times for our schools. We’re facing post-pandemic drops in academic proficiency, exhausted educators, a youth mental health crisis, and looming budget cuts. As someone who has served on the Bend-La Pine School Board for the last four years, my most urgent ask of our community is to vote in the upcoming May 16 school board election. Four of the seven Bend-La Pine School Board seats are up for election and so much is at stake.

One of the issues at stake is the direction our schools take on addressing the growing youth mental health crisis. During the pandemic, nearly 40% of high school students nationwide reported poor mental health, and things have only gotten worse, with nearly half saying they felt persistently sad or hopeless in the past year. Here in Oregon, we have the highest rate in the country of kids with one serious depressive episode per year and the third highest number of kids with substance abuse disorders. Last week, the Surgeon General called declining youth mental health the “crisis of our time.” To make matters worse, Oregon ranks dead last in the country for our ability to provide mental health services for youth.

Shimiko Montgomery is a member of the board of Bend-La Pine Schools.

