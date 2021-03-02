The Bend Chamber of Commerce sponsored a discussion on Feb. 11 with new city Councilors Rita Schenkelberg and Melanie Kebler and City Manager Eric King on the major issues facing the city. A principle conclusion was that the City Council will place a “huge emphasis on planning for the future” (Kebler) to “create the community we want to see” (King).
But how does council determine what the citizenry wants the city to look like? One difficulty is that nearly all the City Council is from the 30 -to - 45 -year age group. But this age group represents less than one-third of our population. Another third is older : Do they want the same thing? And a quarter are under 18: Do they want to live in compact apartment dwellings or would single-family homes with a yard be more desirable for them?
Without knowing what everyone wants, it is notable that two planning theories are now irrevocably changing the landscape in Bend. First is the push to develop huge apartments regardless of the impact on the neighborhood. Examples: development of the former Ray’s Food Place site and the development on Colorado Avenue overlooking McKay Park. Both are out of perspective with the established neighborhood, and the second will undoubtedly cause major parking problems for park users.
The big push for more large apartments fails to consider other unintended consequences. Traffic impacts will be substantial on central Bend’s old inefficient road system. Such developments will overwhelm local parks with no land to build new ones. Historically the city has been about 65% single-family dwellings. Now the push is to develop over 60% apartments. But it is almost universally accepted that a high percentage of owner -occupied dwelling units is very impactful in developing a stable civic population, and it allows citizens to invest in their financial future, as housing is by far the largest asset for most citizens. Promotion of homeownership needs to be a priority for the city.
A second very concerning trend is how our new subdivisions are being developed. As Cylvia Hayes recently wrote in The Bulletin “The huge trees are gone. The birds are gone. No deer in sight. Instead just bulldozers and giant back hoes leveling and flattening the earth”. This may refer to the eyesore on Reed Market at 15th Street, but it is happening all over town. I know this is partly due to high land costs, partly due to land use laws, but also partly due to our planners emphasis on compacting the city with knee -jerk opposition to any horizontal growth. This is having the effect of transforming the character of Bend with bland subdivisions having none of the charm of the older areas that makes Bend special. This is rapidly uglifying our town, making parts of Bend look like suburban Las Vegas.
So much planning today is group think centered around the current in -vogue text book planning to concentrate everything in the center, despite our traffic problems. Planning trends come and go. Twenty years ago Bend was trying to build a second city center out in Juniper Ridge. This promotion was dead in 5 years, but cost the city millions. Current planning will drastically and irreversibly change Bend. Plus we are now in a pandemic, with predictions that more might come. Many are deciding that concentrated housing is the wrong approach.
Perhaps one might consider not just today’s in -vogue planning theory, but also what citizens want. Do the outdoor -loving people who live here, and are moving here, want to live in massive multistory apartments or subdivisions with no yards, or might they continue to prefer some private space? Bend represents just over 10% of the county area. The heretical question: Would expanding to 15% ruin our Central Oregon playground? Or would it help lower land prices, and thus lower housing costs, and thus give more residents the opportunity to own their own homes? What is best for families and their children?
