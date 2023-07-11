Since the 2023 Oregon Legislative Session officially wrapped, we’ve celebrated the impact that the passage of critical bills will have in Central Oregon and statewide. Among those victories is the Reproductive Health and Access to Care bill. Passed by the Oregon Legislature just days shy of the one-year mark of Roe v. Wade being overturned, House Bill 2002 puts in place stronger protections for reproductive rights.

With the loss of constitutional protections, we’ve seen widespread confusion among patients and providers alike as abortion laws vary widely and are still changing as bans and other restrictions work their way through state and federal courts. By passing H.B. 2002, Oregon has responded by making sure that health providers can continue to care for communities without fear of prosecution and patients’ right to sexual and reproductive health services is codified in law.

Jennifer Williamson is interim executive director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon.

