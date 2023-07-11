Since the 2023 Oregon Legislative Session officially wrapped, we’ve celebrated the impact that the passage of critical bills will have in Central Oregon and statewide. Among those victories is the Reproductive Health and Access to Care bill. Passed by the Oregon Legislature just days shy of the one-year mark of Roe v. Wade being overturned, House Bill 2002 puts in place stronger protections for reproductive rights.
With the loss of constitutional protections, we’ve seen widespread confusion among patients and providers alike as abortion laws vary widely and are still changing as bans and other restrictions work their way through state and federal courts. By passing H.B. 2002, Oregon has responded by making sure that health providers can continue to care for communities without fear of prosecution and patients’ right to sexual and reproductive health services is codified in law.
But as The Bulletin noted, this session will largely be remembered for the six-week boycott of the Senate floor led by local legislator Senator Tim Knopp.
Let’s be clear. In an extreme and unpopular move, Senator Knopp pushed this session to the brink of collapse. Not only did he go on a failed quest to block critical protections for abortion care in the name of political martyrdom, but Knopp also bet against the voters in his district who support — and have voted to protect — abortion access.
In 2018, before the fall of Roe v. Wade, voters across the state weighed in on Measure 106 which was an attempt to restrict abortion access for over 250,000 Oregonians. Oregon voters overwhelmingly rejected this attack on abortion rights, including 65.1% of voters in Knopp’s Deschutes County who voted against Measure 106 — an even higher rate than the total statewide results.
Senator Knopp, here’s our promise to you — next November, we will be there to turn out in droves. We have the majority and the momentum. And we’ve shown that the more extreme politicians try to subvert the will of the people, the harder we will push back.
Senator Knopp has made it all but impossible for the next anti-abortion candidate to win his seat. Here’s why.
Criminalizing abortion and blocking access to care is a losing issue. Today, a record-high 72% of Oregonians support legal access to abortion — including 61% of rural Oregonians. Nationwide polling also tells us that roughly a quarter of Americans say that recent state efforts to block abortion access have made them more supportive of abortion rights, not less.
Voters want candidates who will fight for our rights and expanded access to comprehensive reproductive care. In Central Oregon and throughout the state, our movement is strong. To all future candidates coming for Knopp’s seat, let this be a warning. We will make clear to voters any attempts to take away our freedoms and our right to bodily autonomy. And we will show — over and over again — who is fighting to protect our rights and who is trying to take them away.
The voters of Senate District 27 have not and will not forget.
Jennifer Williamson is interim executive director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon.
