A year and a half ago, over spring break, I found myself wishing I could be anywhere other than where I was. In a neurological ICU.
I stood in that eerie quiet, the only sound coming from my daughter’s muffled sobs. Then, I leaned over and kissed the top of the head of a beautiful teenage boy who was another child in our home since infancy … and said goodbye. He took his life by suicide, but had not yet been taken off life support. Our lives were forever changed — being an advocate for suicide prevention isn’t something one chooses; sadly, it chooses you. The last 18 months have been a time of reflection — how to marry my professional experience in mental health with my personal one. And as a volunteer public servant and member of the Bend-La Pine School Board, I think our Deschutes County Commission can do better by our kids on mental health.
I have advocated for mental health over my professional career by building unique partnerships with county and state agencies to bring these services into schools within the most marginalized communities in our nation. Schools are a unique “hub” in our social fabric — we see that now more than ever, as this pandemic has largely kept our doors closed. Given students spend their days at school during normal times, it makes common sense to embed programs in our schools — from nutrition, to enrichment, to mental health and suicide prevention. If you want to reach and serve students, where better to do that?
After years of development, our district presented a proposal in May 2020 in partnership with county mental health experts for exactly this — a three-year pilot to bring more mental health counselors into our comprehensive high schools, with a shared cost model between the district and county. While I was heartened by Commissioner Patti Adair’s advocacy for this program, I was deeply disappointed by the other commissioners and members of the County Budget Committee. Our students deserve better.
Flashing back 18 months ago, I learned on a visceral basis that while public dialogue is now more inclusive of mental health, our systems are not equipped to meet the need. Funding and structural change has not followed sentiment. As I worked to support my child in her grief, I spent time on hotlines seeking guidance for survivors of suicide loss, reached out to counselors who were usually not taking new clients (and if they were, accepted limited insurance providers) and reached out to emergency centers who had their own set of limitations. I dropped everything I could to try to navigate this system — a luxury most families do not have. And it was still overwhelming.
The single greatest support came from my daughter’s school — the school nurse at Summit High School — as well as her counselor and teachers. I honestly don’t know how we would have weathered this without them. The health center was a place of respite — and is for so many students facing their own trauma. And nurse Pam Orton held her during that time in a way that I will forever be indebted. Our nurses, counselors, and health centers deserve more — in service of our students — specifically the human and financial resources to make extending supports possible. The carefully thought out pilot partnership with Deschutes County would have taken us a step forward in that and followed models that are successful nationally. But aside from Adair, it did not receive support. It is my deep hope that when this proposal comes up again, it receives the support it deserves from new potential commissioners who advocate for it, namely Phil Chang, as well as a serious and needed change of heart from others. Elections matter and our students matter — we need leaders who are willing to advocate for mental health and suicide prevention.
