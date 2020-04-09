My name is Phil Chang, and I’m running for Deschutes County commissioner. When I decided to run for this office in 2019, Deschutes County was one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation, and all of us were feeling some growing pains. Land use, housing affordability and transportation were top concerns. Now, as we find ourselves in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been reviewing the 2020 budget adopted by the Deschutes County Commission with an eye to health and safety.
The County Commission oversees the budget for the County Health Services Department, which provides mental health and addiction services; offers wellness services like immunizations, parent education and nutritional assistance; monitors drinking water safety; and conducts restaurant safety inspections among other services. In addition, health services includes a communicable disease group, consisting of epidemiologists and other experts, to “assess, monitor, analyze and report on disease and outbreak data, trends, emerging threats and health inequities within the region and to prepare for and respond to emergency events and threats impacting the health of the public.”
Overall, the budget for the County Health Services Department is about $50 million and is made up primarily of federal and state funds. But more than 10% of the health services budget comes from the County General Fund through County Commission decisions.
In spring 2019, health services identified the need for a growing community to also grow services. In their fiscal year 2020 budget request to the commission, health services said that in addition to all of the services they provided, they would also like to (1) increase response to rapidly escalating youth suicide rates (2) establish a Crisis Stabilization Center to respond to people in mental health crises and ease the burden on jails and emergency rooms and (3) prepare better for future disease outbreaks.
It is painful to read their warning a year later:
“There is unpredictability of emerging and re-emerging communicable disease threats (e.g., Zika, Ebola, Measles, Mumps, Tuberculosis, etc.). The availability of current resources to prevent and respond to potential outbreaks is limited .”
With health services providing all of these important services to safeguard the health and safety of our growing community, I was deeply concerned to read that the Deschutes County Commission decided to reduce its general fund investment in the Department by 5.4% for fiscal year 2020 — from $6.1 million to $5.75 million.
No one could have predicted the crisis that we find ourselves in today, but it’s hard not to wonder how Deschutes County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak might have been better if health services had received the additional $330,000 they requested. Even if this pandemic had not struck our community, reducing the investment in health services still doesn’t make any sense.
Health services did bring in more federal and state funds than anticipated at the end of fiscal year 2019. But to proportionately reduce the general fund investment while a growing community needs growing services was fiscally short sighted. Proposals like youth suicide prevention and the Crisis Stabilization Center can save the public millions of dollars as well as the lives of valued members of our community.
I think we need to ask whether making “the minimum” investment to maintain the status quo prepares our growing community for the challenges we are facing. I care deeply about the health and safety of every Deschutes County resident. We need to address homelessness and housing affordability; opioid and other addictions; youth suicide and other mental health emergencies; and a child care shortage. If I have the honor to serve as one of your Deschutes County commissioners, I will work to make our budget reflect a higher level of caring than it did this year, and I will help tackle the pressing challenges facing our community.
