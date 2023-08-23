My first response is to Dean Harris’s recent guest column titled “Where does personal responsibility end with people who are homeless?” I beg to differ with Mr. Harris’s approach.
He states that the homeless aren’t abnormally irresponsible rather they have made irresponsible choices. I agree that some homeless have made irresponsible choices that may have attributed to their situation. However, I feel every human being is responsible for themselves. Just because they are homeless that makes them not responsible for themselves? Mr. Harris states houseless is first and foremost a result of an insufficient stock of affordable housing.
He goes on to say that if there were enough affordable housing that existed, then most everyone would be housed. I agree with Mr. Harris’s assessment , however that leaves those homeless who don’t want housing, who like living on the land with no rules, who defecate in our forest land, who choose to live in filth, who live in a chaotic environment, who camp and burn fires illegally, who have drug & alcohol addictions, mental health issues and Mr. Harris says they aren’t responsible for their situation? Then who is?
My second response is to the article Juniper Ridge homeless encampment “Residents prepare for county, city plans to remove them” by Bulletin reporter Anna Kaminski. It amazes me how this news article made front page showing a picture of a 21-year-old barefooted homeless mother carrying her 2 year old to her trailer. Another picture shows children running around barefoot as a train whizzes by. You can’t help but feel horrible to see the pictures of these small children running around barefoot playing in the dirt and amongst trash and rocks. It even went on to say for one of the youngest children this is where they have lived their entire lives, to them this is not an encampment, it’s home. Ms. Kaminski states the family is content and their spirits are light and have as much fun as they can muster.
My heart breaks to read and see this. I ask myself, where are the social service staff? How can health services allow such small children to live in this environment. Who is helping to place this family in housing? What happened to the motels that the city purchased to house families in need? I feel The Bulletin likes to report how bad the homeless live to gain our sympathy or to shame those of us who want action to be taken to remove these illegal encampments and place the homeless in a better environment, whether it be available motel rooms, churches small homes or somewhere where it a safe environment for these poor children.
Thank you Bulletin for making us all aware of the horrible living conditions these children live in. Our mayor, city councilors and county commissioners should make this family your priority to ensure these children live in a safe environment.
