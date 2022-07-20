Access to safe, legal, and informed options related to pregnancy is fundamental to providing equitable heal thcare. Restricting access disproportionately impacts communities of color and those with limited resources. By overturning Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court has potentially exacerbated the risks of pregnancy, including rates of perinatal mental health disorders and even maternal mortality.
Pregnancy and postpartum mental health, also known as “perinatal mental health,” represents a serious and on-going public health crisis, requiring a concerted effort to improve access to care for pregnant and postpartum individuals. Increasing awareness and education among the public, professional communities, and policy makers. It is essential that we work to make progress and close the gaps in our health care system to ensure a lasting difference in the lives of parents.
Perinatal mental health disorders are one of the most common complications during and after pregnancy, and according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists one in seven women or approximately 500,000 U.S. women who give birth will experience one of these disorders annually. Pregnant and postpartum individuals, adoptive parents, grandparents, and families of all kinds are susceptible to the effects of perinatal mental health disorders. Untreated and unrecognized perinatal mental health disorders can lead to serious lifelong consequences for parents, babies, and their families.
The pandemic exacerbated many existing health disparities and challenges, and perinatal mental health is no exception. Rates of postpartum depression among American mothers rose nearly three-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with large increases in major depression and thoughts of self-harm, according to a 2022 study called COVID-19 MAMAS (Maternal Attachment, Mood, Ability, and Support), conducted by University of Michigan researchers. As we readjust to new normal, persistent barriers continue to prevent families from accessing helpful resources. The court ruling on Roe creates an additional barrier to the autonomy between perinatal patients and health care providers.
Education is essential. Professionals and parents are often unaware of resources available to support perinatal mental health needs. Many underestimate the prevalence and the many types of perinatal mental health disorders, as well as the length of time a person is at risk.
A recent survey conducted by Southpaw Insights on behalf of Postpartum Support International, found that only a third of adults know that a person is at risk of postpartum depression 12 months or more after the birth of a child. In addition, few Americans are aware of the prevalence of other possible perinatal mental health conditions that a person can experience during pregnancy and/or through the first year postpartum. These include perinatal panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, insomnia, post-traumatic stress, mania, and psychosis.
Postpartum Support International has worked for the past 35 years to promote awareness, prevention, and treatment of mental health issues related to childbearing in every country worldwide. Decades of experience have shown that leaning into the lived experience of help-seekers and providing evidence-based interventions are essential to support the specific needs of each individual.
Equitable health care — including mental health care — for all pregnant, postpartum and post-loss individuals and their families is a fundamental human right. Patients, along with their trusted health care providers, should be afforded the autonomy to make important decisions about their own physical and mental health.
All families suffering with perinatal mental health deserve an inclusive and supportive environment- especially in this post-Roe world.
