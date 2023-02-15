Guest Column
I am writing to address the errors and exaggerations found in the Perfect Balance paid ad on Feb. 5. That ad contains so many faults that it is hard to know where to begin listing them.

The ad’s chief point is that the Endangered Species Act is a bad thing that takes water away from poor struggling farmers. It goes on to predict that we will be left hungry without food if endangered species are protected. The ad uses the term “radical” describing the presumed evils of conservation groups. The thought that conservation biologists are trying to prevent things from extinction has apparently never entered the writers’ minds.

Jerry Freilich lives in Bend.

