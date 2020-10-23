When someone is struggling with drug addiction, jail fails to provide them with the support and services they need. It makes the problem worse. People in jail are stripped of the Oregon Health Plan insurance they often need to get low-cost treatment. When they get out, they’re saddled with a lifelong criminal record that makes it much more difficult to get a job or housing.
As the executive director of Changing Patterns, a Bend-based nonprofit dedicated to helping citizens reintegrate into society after incarceration, I know the barriers faced after jail can seem insurmountable. For someone dealing with these barriers and a drug addiction, it’s almost impossible.
Our current approach of arresting people for addiction is not working. Oregon needs a more humane and effective strategy. That’s what Measure 110 will do.
Measure 110 will expand access to low-cost and low-barrier drug treatment services throughout Oregon, including here in Central Oregon. It will decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs as part of a shift to a health-based approach to addiction. The measure does not legalize drugs. Drug -related crimes will remain crimes.
We can’t incarcerate Oregon’s addiction crisis away. If that approach worked, we wouldn’t be in the dire situation in which we find ourselves today:
Oregon is nearly last in the country when it comes to access to drug treatment.
Nearly two Oregonians die from a drug overdose every day, and
1 in 10 Oregonians is addicted to drugs.
I served almost six years in prison. I had to be self-motivated to prepare for my release. The system did not offer adequate solutions to prepare individuals to become successful community members. I was lucky to have had the opportunity of employment, safe housing and access to resources like transportation upon my release. However, many people getting out of prison aren’t so lucky.
I watched many Oregonians struggle to find their footing after they were released. They often couldn’t get hired or qualify for housing. If they didn’t have a local support network, they were basically released from prison into homelessness. If they suffered from drug addiction, they were unable to access treatment. Watching my friends struggle is what motivated me to start Changing Patterns.
Why are we so good at punishing people for doing wrong, but terrible at giving them the tools they need to truly reintegrate back into society? Let’s start by passing Measure 110 to give people with addiction the tools they need to succeed — and stop punishing them for a health issue.
Through Measure 110, people will no longer be arrested and put in jail simply for possession of small amounts of drugs. Instead, they will receive a health assessment and be connected to the right treatment and recovery services, including housing assistance, to help them get their lives back on track. Those services will be expanded with $100 million in new funding without raising taxes. The money comes from an existing tax on marijuana.
Please join me, the American College of Physicians, the Oregon Nurses Association, the Oregon School Psychologists Association, the Oregon Public Health Association, the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, the Crime Victims Rights Alliance, the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians and more than 130 other organizations that support Measure 110. Together we can save lives — and stop ruining them.
