Sunday, Aug. 28 was another beautiful day in Central Oregon. Then a tragedy, one now played out on nearly a daily basis across our country, visited our home town. Someone with a weapon specifically designed for and with the capacity to wage war, entered a local Safeway and killed two innocent people — one simply picking up groceries and the other a Safeway employee — and forever stole from their families the simple joy of saying “I love you” or “Thanks for picking up the milk.” That beautiful day ended horribly for those two people, their families, those who ran in terror and for our community.
Mass shootings are not new to Oregon. In 1981, I was the on-scene district attorney when four people were shot dead and nineteen wounded on a crowded “Ladies Night” at the Museum Tavern in Salem. I arrived as ambulances and first responders were beginning to give aid to the wounded.
Salem Police were interviewing the shocked, terrified witnesses and attempting to piece together what had happened in a scene that can only be described as a war zone. Under the glare of bright crime scene lights, the bodies of those randomly shot and killed were left where they fell while the police collected and preserved critical evidence. The shooter should never, ever have been permitted to own or possess a gun.
During the next 24 hours, I attended autopsies, met with grieving families, and held press conferences to inform an anxious public of the details of what no one could possibly imagine could ever happen in our community.
Like the paramedics, police, detectives, and physicians who were involved in response to this shooting, I was doing the job I was trained to do. For all of us, however, the horrific images of that night are forever etched in our memories.
Throughout my career in law enforcement, I saw this carnage again and again. Suicides and tragic, preventable deaths. Lives destroyed by people who should never have had access to firearms.
Mass shootings made exponentially more deadly by the easy availability of large-capacity magazines. Lives lost. Families shattered. Bodies destroyed. Unimaginable grief. Useless regrets. Futures erased.
It is time to change this horrifying situation and adopt meaningful and common-sense rules for gun ownership. Measure 114 on your ballot in November is your chance to vote YES to help stop these terrible tragedies.
The components of Measure 114 — permit-to-purchase, new gun-owner training, completed background checks, and magazine limits — each address a different facet of unnecessary deaths and destruction caused by gun violence. Many other states have passed permit-to-purchase policies with promising results. In states like Connecticut, these policies have been shown to reduce the gun homicide rate by as much as 28% and reduce the gun suicide rate by as much as 33%.
I own guns. I have my entire adult life and I support everyone’s right of gun ownership for hunting, sport and for security in their homes. I am sickened and angry, however, that those who should never own guns can so easily acquire them and that anyone can so easily get weapons designed only to destroy as many people’s lives as quickly and efficiently as possible.
We need changes to Oregon’s laws to protect our friends, our neighbors, our families, and ourselves from this threat. Measure 114 goes a long way towards solving this problem. Please join me and many other law enforcement professionals in voting YES on Measure 114.
Chris Van Dyke has served as an Assistant District Attorney for Benton County, an Assistant
Attorney General for Oregon, and as the elected District Attorney of Marion County. He lives in in Tumalo.
