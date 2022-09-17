Go to a good college. Graduate. Get a great job. This guidance has long been considered standard. But is it still the best advice?
As the mother of two now-adult daughters, I’ve been in the middle of some tough conversations — and even tougher decisions about their futures. When giving my daughters advice, I often found myself challenging conventional wisdom, perhaps more than I would have ever guessed.
My journey to adulthood was in a much simpler time. Now, college is exponentially more expensive, the employer-employee relationship has become more transient, and the high cost of living has become especially burdensome.
As I work through my thoughts on the best advice I can give to those just starting out, I frequently return to an underlying theme: Be thoughtful about your decisions, carefully consider what you’re getting yourself into, and understand why you’re getting yourself into it.
What strikes me now, and wouldn’t have when I was younger, is just how much pressure high school and college students feel to decide on a career path. It’s a big choice, and one that will have broad effects on the next 35 years of their working life.
Or so conventional wisdom would have it.
But according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, today’s typical adult will hold an average of 12.5 jobs in their lifetime. Many of those include pivots to completely new careers. It is a lot to expect for young people to have this all figured out before they’ve even moved away from home for the first time.
A college degree was once considered the most direct path to financial security. And going to college is still very much the right decision for many. It certainly was for me. But it might not be for everyone.
With the in-state cost of attendance at Oregon’s major public four-year universities now topping $30,000 per year, the decision to pursue a bachelor’s degree is no longer a no-brainer. A mountain of college debt will affect important decisions long after a degree is in hand, and many young adults may not fully understand the ramifications of this debt when they later want to have children or buy a home.
The traditional college path might not even exist for many and branching off to explore other opportunities — a trade school or other alternatives to college, like an apprenticeship or internship program — doesn’t mean you’re veering into the wilderness.
This is why I encourage young people not to get too hung up on what will inevitably be a windy path. “You’re probably going to change careers,” I tell them. “Not just jobs, but careers. And one of the great values of education is that it helps develop the skills needed to learn on an ongoing basis.”
I use this approach when trying to dispel the stigma surrounding personal finances, too, starting that discussion early with my children. And while not everyone has a parent who has spent a career in finance, there are tons of resources available, including classes hosted by financial institutions and nonprofits, free gamified apps like Zogo, and, of course, the experts available wherever you do your banking.
In the end, it’s important to understand that learning should last a lifetime. That’s something we parents, who might have certain expectations about traditional career and life paths, should remember, too.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tiffany Washington is executive vice president of finance and operations for SELCO Community Credit Union and the mother of two daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.