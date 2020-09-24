I really did not want to write another column about our response to the coronavirus, especially with wildfires raging across Oregon, Washington and California. For a time, Oregonians were breathing the “Worst air anywhere” according to The Bulletin on Sept. 14.
Then, Bob Woodward’s book “Rage” was published along with audio from 18 associated interviews with President Trump. In a Feb. 7 recording, we hear Donald Trump saying about the coronavirus, “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. This is deadly stuff.”
For the next month, Trump lied to the American people hiding the dangers and risks, claiming that the coronavirus was nothing more than another flu. He states, “I always wanted to play it down.” Given where we stand today, Americans should be outraged.
Yes, we have become conditioned to Trump’s lying. Yet the lies he told in February 2020 were not “harmless” like his lying about the size of his campaign crowd or about 5 million fraudulent votes cast in the 2016 election. His lies about the coronavirus have caused Americans to die and his lying continues.
On Sept. 16 Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, testified in front of a Senate committee and was asked about a vaccine. He stated that it was possible that we might have a qualified vaccine in the November or December timeframe but it would not be generally available to the public until late second to early third quarter of 2021.
He also discussed the fact that his mask might be more effective in protecting him than a vaccine. He based this on a possible immunogenicity of 70%, meaning that it may not work in close to one-third of people to whom it is administered.
That same day, Trump refuted Dr. Redfield’s testimony, calling him “confused.” Trump told reporters, “I think he made a mistake when he said that. It’s just incorrect information.” A vaccine would go “to the general public immediately,” and “under no circumstance will it be as late as the doctor said.”
Donald Trump is not better informed than Dr. Redfield. In fact, Redfield’s statements are in agreement with those of epidemiologists and infectious disease experts. Why would Trump refute the testimony of an expert by disseminating misinformation? In my opinion it’s obvious.
Going back to his briefings on the coronavirus in late January and early February, everything Donald Trump has said and done has been with a single motivation — to benefit himself and his reelection. His lies to the American public in February were geared to prevent panic — panic by investors that might drive down the stock market and hamper his reelection chances. Finally, when the market crashed anyway in late February and in early March, he came clean and began to act.
Trump’s fabrications in refuting Dr. Redfield’s testimony stem from the same motivation; he believes that if people think that they can get vaccinated in November that they’ll cast their votes for him.
Trump’s actions in February have proved fatal — more than 204,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19. About 4.24% of the world’s population lives in the U.S.
There have thus far been more than 965,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide. If our performance in combating the coronavirus had been “average,” 4.24% of those deaths would have occurred here, which would have resulted in 40,936 U.S. deaths. In other words, our below-average performance has resulted in 163,182 needlessly dead Americans.
To put this number in perspective, this is 55 times more people than died in 9/11. These people were not killed by foreign terrorists. They are the casualties of our inability to at least be “average.” They are casualties of a president who knew the dangers and failed to act.
We should not only be outraged at a president who always puts himself ahead of the safety of American citizens, we should be frightened. This election is about survival — yours and mine — and a man who simply doesn’t care.
