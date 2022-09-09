Mister Rogers was an unlikely hero. He was not the guy to come busting through a wall, flexing his muscles, just when you needed a strong defender. But there are all kinds of heroes and Fred Rogers’ words have inspired me most of my life.
He said in times of crisis, times like Bend experienced last Sunday night and throughout this week, one should look for the helpers. There will always be helpers.
How true.
Helpers like Donald Surrett Jr., a kindhearted worker who willingly stepped into danger to save others, paying the ultimate price of his life. Mr. Surrett did not hesitate. He silently took it upon himself to stop an evil rampage any way he could. He acted in the most loving way possible. Mr. Surrett was an extraordinary helper.
Fred Rogers would urge us to look to those helpers, learn from them and maybe, in some small way, to be them.
How else to combat darkness?
The problems of gun violence along with the challenges of untreated mental health issues are persistent, complicated clouds dimming the light of our nation.
As an average citizen I don’t know how to stop these terrible incidents from happening.
Yes, I will educate myself and advocate for the policy changes that seem best, but in the meantime. …
I don’t know how to treat all of the broken people who lash out, especially considering the current shortage of mental health professionals. I don’t know how to banish assault weapons. But there is something I can do.
I can try something small. Tiny, loving acts put positive energy out there to add some light. Even a deed as small as picking up trash along the road as I take my daily walk. Even smiling at those who help me in the grocery store or at a restaurant.
Keeping a birdfeeder stocked. Offering a “thank you very much” to the person at the gas pump. A shift volunteering at a local hospice. A batch of cookies for a neighbor having a rough day. Anything. Anything at all helps.
If we all pitch in however we can, it will help to shift the balance. As a nation, we will rise or fall together as one. Nothing else is possible because we share the same fabric.
As I age, I’ve noticed a general lack of big answers or lightning bolts appearing to help me solve problems. To lose weight I’ve found no magic potion. Darn. Only try to eat a little less and exercise a little more. When I mess up, I try again the next day.
Likewise, with the state of our nation. There seems to be no quick fix. The cavalry has not shown up. Only we, the people, are here.
We must find a way to live and to love together as fellow citizens. As simplistic and naive as it sounds, what the world needs now truly is love, sweet love.
At the end of the day, I think that we are all pretty similar, despite small differences like race, gender identity, income levels, etc.
Don’t we all just want to be loved? Don’t we all just want to be seen and spoken to with respect? Don’t we all want to have happy, healthy families?
Can’t we all challenge ourselves to be the helpers that Mister Rogers noticed? The ones with the power to quietly make this world a little brighter.
