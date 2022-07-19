I grew up following World War II and knew for sure that the United States was the greatest country on earth. No, we weren’t perfect, especially considering that many of our founding fathers were slave owners and the remnants of slavery were still with us. I remember traveling from our home in Columbus, Ohio, to Miami, Florida to visit relatives during the 1950’s. As we drove through the southern states, I saw signs for “white motels” and “negro motels,” “white restrooms” and “negro restrooms” and recall asking my parents why this was so. This was against everything they had taught me about respect for each individual, irrespective of their skin color or religion.
Yet we were a country that strove to be better. In 1964, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act, which prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Provisions of the Civil Rights Act also forbade discrimination on the basis of sex as well as race in hiring, promoting, and firing. This was federal law that did not leave it to each state to determine its own level of discrimination. While this law did not end discrimination, it provided a framework by which people of color and women could slowly improve their positions in American society.
There was another form of discrimination, although it was almost hidden from view as I grew up — discrimination against homosexuals — gays and lesbians. I do not recall knowing a single gay or lesbian person, even as I left college and headed into the business world. Today, I figure that I must have known many but they kept their sexual identity hidden from view in order to avoid the inevitable discrimination. Over time I learned more and came to understand that homosexuality was not a “lifestyle choice” but that it was an identity that came directly from each person’s genetic makeup. When the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same-sex marriage was a civil right in this country, it certainly seemed appropriate to me.
Reading the novel “Middlesex” by Jeffrey Eugenides provided an education on transgender issues. Once again, I came to understand what people are going through when their sex mentally is a mismatch for their bodies. The decisions faced by children and parents who are faced with these issues are extremely difficult; fortunately, doctors now have a full understanding of these problems and can assist with an incredibly life-disrupting process.
Up until the current Supreme Court session, the court had used the “equal protection clause” of the 14th Amendment to provide a wide variety of civil rights to American citizens. Passed following the Civil War, the main purpose of the 14th Amendment was to provide citizenship to enslaved African Americans. This Supreme Court, however, has dragged us back to a time when states made such determinations — a time when the southern states denied any rights to enslaved African Americans.
In reversing Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court opened the door for review of other decisions as stated by Justice Clarence Thomas. Gay marriage and contraception could be under the gun. In the meantime, it appears that women’s rights to control their own bodies will be under attack in one-half of our states. Laws already passed in numerous states declare that abortion is murder; any woman who has a miscarriage could end up in a murder investigation as could any doctor that might treat her, should any doctor be willing to take that risk.
The right to vote is under attack as well. According to the Brennan Center, “Since the beginning of 2021, 18 states have passed 34 restrictive voting laws, which can disproportionately affect voters of color.” Why were these laws suddenly needed but only in Republican-controlled states? The justification appears to be that they solve the nonexistent problem of voter fraud, in accordance with Donald Trump’s lies.
America is regressing. How do we save ourselves?
Rich Belzer served as director of federal marketing for an NYSE-listed computer company and was subsequently a senior executive with two NASDAQ-listed high-tech companies. He moved to Bend to join Columbia Aircraft, where he became VP of worldwide sales.
