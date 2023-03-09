7:45 a.m.: leave home.
8:15 a.m.: walk into Sunrise Lodge. Spend time with our good friends and head out to the lifts just before 9.
This was our typical morning for the six of us.
The morning of Feb. 15, 2023, was different. It was a crystal-clear bluebird day. Three of the six of us met at Sunrise early, as usual. My wife and I were late. We parked at the West Village and skied the runs off Outback and Northwest. Our other friends, Bill, Leslie and Larry, headed over to Cloudchaser as soon as the lifts opened. We were riding up Northwest, and Bill Perkins was riding up Cloudchaser when we received a call from Bill Silver. “Larry’s been in an accident. They are air lifting him to St. Charles Hospital.”
Larry Godfrey was pronounced dead at St. Charles. According to the attending trauma surgeon, “your friend died instantly from multiple cervical fractures. He did not suffer.”
In a Bulletin article dated Jan. 9, 2023, “The dangers of the mountain”, Robert Huberman makes an excellent point. “I would say the most dangerous thing on the mountain is other skiers.” Skiing and riding are dangerous sports. A couple of years ago, I was hit by a young skier on my way over to Cloudchaser. The collision resulted in a ruptured Achilles tendon. Two months ago, near the place where Larry died, someone hit me from behind, launching me out of my skis, damaging my knee and thumb. He did not stop. Just a few days ago, a female friend was hit hard by a snowboarder on the trail to Cloudchaser. She was knocked out of her skis and luckily landed off the trail in some fresh powder and was uninjured. The boarder did not stop.
In my opinion, attitudes on the mountain have changed over the last few years. There is less respect. There is less caution. There is a greater chance of being injured, even when looking up hill to be certain that the mountain is clear, skiing within one’s ability, and skiing appropriately.
As the Mt. Bachelor website states, skiing is inherently dangerous. According to Newtoski.com, Oct. 27, 2022, the most common injuries, in order, are ACL rupture, tibial fracture, and catastrophic injuries (severe injury to the spine, spinal cord and brain).
So, how do we make skiing and riding safer? The obvious first step is to increase the presence of Ski Patrol/Mountain Security and mountain volunteers to report out-of-control riders and skiers. Imagine the impact if safety violations were handled quickly and publicly. Offenders could be escorted out of line and off the mountain by mountain security personnel. Consequences ranging from short-term to full-season suspension of passes and privileges would ensue.
We will never know exactly what happened to Larry. He was found on Wanoga, midway between the top of Cloudchaser and the get back. His accident was unwitnessed. Larry was an avid skier with good skills. The world lost an amazing soul on that bluebird day. We who knew him and skied with him for years strongly suspect his death was the result of a collision with a skier or boarder. It could have happened to any of us.
Larry’s death has left a huge hole in the lives of many people, including his two daughters and grandchildren, as well as his friends and loved ones. Our friend, Bill Perkins, summed up Larry’s life succinctly when he said, “I don’t know anyone who ever met Larry who didn’t like him.” Larry was 79 years old, a national champion track athlete in college and an All-American human being. He had many, many years ahead of him. We will miss him immensely.
If you witness reckless behavior on the mountain, consider telling that person that you heard about a senseless, preventable death on our mountain and ask them to please ski or ride with more caution. And, if you are the perpetrator, stop and care for that person you may have just injured.
