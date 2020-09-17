An old Gary Larson Far Side cartoon shows an alien on a moonscape holding two human astronauts in a gigantic glass container. Its buddy urges: “Shake the jar and see if they’ll fight.”
Humans don’t have to be captured by aliens to serve as study subjects in this experiment. It’s happening here on Earth. To each of us. Every day.
According to Duke historian William Chafe, America may be more divided than at any time since the Civil War. Why?
In his book (and movie) “Manufacturing Consent,” Noam Chomsky notes that in a democracy those seeking to exercise undue power and privilege must dupe the masses into acting against their own self-interest. Chomsky focuses on how biases in the American corporate media help to create unwitting consent, but there are other means to induce it.
In his address at the conclusion of the Selma to Montgomery march, Martin Luther King Jr. held that American aristocracy “took the world and gave the poor white man Jim Crow. And when his wrinkled stomach cried out for the food that his empty pockets could not provide, he ate Jim Crow, a psychological bird that told him that no matter how bad off he was, at least he was a white man, better than a Black man.”
Jim Crow is no longer enforced, but much of its legacy remains intact, and has grown to target the LGBTQ community, Hispanics and Muslims.
King’s words raise an important point, which is that American bigotry is not only a bottom-up phenomenon of individual prejudice, but also a top-down tool of social manipulation that has been implemented throughout history. For example, starting at the end of the nineteenth century, German and Belgian imperialists inflated small to nonexistent differences between Hutus and Tutsis to consolidate rule in Rwanda. The effort was so successful that these contrived groups were still massacring one another over three decades after imperial occupation ended.
Division of the minions is utilized for social control in settings other than nation states. Clive Boddy, professor of management at the University of New Zealand, writes: “Corporate psychopaths may create conflict and bullying as a part of their divide and conquer tactics, so that people are distracted from monitoring the activities of the psychopath, who can then get on with their aims of deception and personal advancement. The psychopath’s aim is to camouflage their other, more nefarious activities.”
In America, divide and conquer tactics encourage disenfranchised people to cast blame anywhere except where it belongs, and thus abstain from exercising their political power against the actual problems that afflict them. In concert with unlimited corporate campaign donations, a mostly corporate media, and a two -party system, the tactic of divide and conquer has helped the American masses to suffer as they would in a dictatorship or a plutocracy.
While Americans increasingly slosh about in the dregs of the giant jar, the richest three individuals have accumulated more wealth than the bottom 50% of the entire population. If the income of the bottom 90% of U.S. workers had simply kept pace with economic growth since 1970, today on average they would be making $12,000 a year more. Ninety -one Fortune 500 companies paid no taxes in 2018. Student debt increased by 107% in the last decade. Two -thirds of American bankruptcies cite lack of medical coverage as a key contributor. Our infant mortality rates are now higher than in Cuba and 54 other countries.
And yet where is the focus? Right where the plutocrats want it.
We call ourselves the land of the free, but from outside we look more like the land of the lightly imprisoned: banging about in a metaphorical bottle, too distracted by intolerance to test its fragile, transparent confinement.
