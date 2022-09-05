My wife and I were very sad to learn of the shooting at Safeway in Bend. Having invested 37 years in Bend and Deschutes County as great place to live and work, we are disheartened. Our first thoughts go to those who lost their lives and their families who are forever changed. There are no words of real comfort.
The next thought is toward the “hue and cry” that would begin and would echo what many others in our country who have suffered from these senseless acts of violence. The Bulletin’s editorial “The saddest four minutes in Bend” on Aug. 30, 2022 captures in a few words the essence of our challenges. One of their paragraphs starts with “The calls will come for more gun control, more mental health treatment.” And their words are accurate.
America has been fighting a drug war since the passage of the Harrison Act over 100 years ago. And, we are losing that war. Nearly 100,000 people died last year from fentanyl overdose. Illegal drug sales and use will continue. Billions of dollars will continue to be spent with no effective result. In the same vein, even if the 2nd Amendment is overturned and guns are outlawed—we will have the same lack of success in keeping guns out of the hands of those who want them. We would lose the “war on guns” and have serious unintended consequences. Banning firearms does not solve the underlying problems.
Why? Bluntly, the real problems are the changes in our culture and social fabric — the reshaping of the underlying values and beliefs that made this country so great. Since the 1960’s our country has systematically moved away from our foundational principles including political, educational and family systems. And, that’s not turning out so great for the whole country. At the same time (because nature abhors a vacuum) values and systems that appear benign and beneficial to fill the void, opened the change doors in a way that divided our country, destroyed our faith in leaders and eroded families. News media and social media have been left out of this “systemic culture change” discussion in preceding sentences for a reason … that topic alone deserves more scrutiny and discussion in terms of its impact on the quality of our lives.
For more than 35 years of my professional life I lived with violence and attempting to control or mitigate its impact on others and the community. I have seen and dealt with violence in so many forms and acts that it still impacts me to this day. Sadly, I am now watching the planned undermining of mechanisms intended to protect all of us. We, the United States of America, were founded as a Republic. The foundational principle of a Republic is the “rule of law”. I have watched our rule of law slowly erode to the point that anarchy exists in many areas of our country. I have watched mental health systems, treatment centers, and programs become increasingly underfunded and closed because we don’t have the ‘will’ to tackle complex issues. I have watched our county jails become de facto “mental health” facilities where vulnerable people are released and have no support to assist them in “the real world.”
If “we the people” really want to achieve something substantial regarding violence — we need to take a difficult action. We need to look deep within ourselves. Instead of spewing platitudes, feel good rhetoric and party line thinking, let’s actually dig into the true causes of violence in our culture and communities. It is so easy to say “ban guns” or “it’s a mental health problem”. We have lost our moral, political, educational and social compass — we need to find it again.
It is time to realign our values and get back on track, get unified, quit screaming at each other and come together to really address “The saddest four minutes in Bend”.
Les Stiles is the former Deschutes County Sheriff. He lives in Middleton, Idaho.
