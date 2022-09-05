Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

My wife and I were very sad to learn of the shooting at Safeway in Bend. Having invested 37 years in Bend and Deschutes County as great place to live and work, we are disheartened. Our first thoughts go to those who lost their lives and their families who are forever changed. There are no words of real comfort.

The next thought is toward the “hue and cry” that would begin and would echo what many others in our country who have suffered from these senseless acts of violence. The Bulletin’s editorial “The saddest four minutes in Bend” on Aug. 30, 2022 captures in a few words the essence of our challenges. One of their paragraphs starts with “The calls will come for more gun control, more mental health treatment.” And their words are accurate.

Les Stiles is the former Deschutes County Sheriff. He lives in Middleton, Idaho.

