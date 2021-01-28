I read your recent “Legislators shouldn’t put higher educational fiefdoms first” editorial with great interest. It was a fascinating read. Accordingly, I feel compelled to respond to the fallacious mischaracterizations your organization printed.
I am curious if you will publish my rebuttal.
To begin with, the intention of House Bill 2888 is not to defend fiefdoms — it is to expand fairness — to defend the opportunities of students throughout the state of Oregon that are suffering because of the growth of Oregon State University-Cascades.
The editorial advanced an argument: House Bill 2888 was introduced to defend Western Oregon University. Unfortunately, your editorial board knowingly omitted the rest of the narrative for the apparent sake of simplicity.
Eastern Oregon University, Oregon Institute of Technology, Southern Oregon University and Western Oregon University are all struggling to survive. This is not about one TRU (Technical and Regional University); it is about all of them. House Bill 2888 is not about a defending a fiefdom, it is about protecting students (many of them from Central Oregon) from the unanticipated consequences of unsustainable growth at OSU-Cascades. TRUs exist to serve students who may not be able to learn at larger facilities. TRUs serve a critical function throughout Oregon, as many students can’t afford to relocate.
OSU-Cascades is directly and indirectly subsidized by the main campus in Corvallis. OSU-Corvallis employs an army of adjunct (part time, temporary) instructors and graduate teaching assistants. This allows for cheaper overhead that can be, and often is, passed along to OSU-Cascades to subsidize the price of instruction. In simplest terms, the 4% growth in enrollment (at a time of systemwide reductions) is the product of a “fixed game,” period.
TRUs are not legally allowed to offer doctorate degrees. TRUs must not compete with community colleges offering “applied baccalaureate” degrees. TRUs are required to provide the wrap-around services necessary for maintaining accreditation, internal assessment and all the other legally required functions of a stand-alone institution. TRUs are on the brink of survival during the best of times, and this is far from the best of times.
OSU-Cascades was originally justified as a “regional” institution. Many of us supported this initial effort because of a shared commitment to the ideals of fairness — no student should have to travel far from home for the educational opportunities to compete in the 21st century. As a career college educator, I still support a campus in Bend.
However, over the past six years OSU-Cascades has expanded in scale, scope and size. It has done so at the expense of existing universities; it has done so without regard for system need (the Higher Education Coordinating Commission study concluded there was no need for additional capacity).
The continuing attacks upon my character for offering Central Oregon the opportunity to establish a stand-alone institution may sell newspapers, but it cheapens the public dialogue about how we steward scarce resources in a challenging time.
I believe in fairness not fiefdoms. I believe the people of Central Oregon deserve access to affordable post-secondary education.
And I believe the OSU-Cascades campus is an important regional asset. I just don’t believe that any one campus should grow at the expense of all the others.
