I’m writing to weigh in on the debate about psilocybin treatment. I am a psychiatric nurse practitioner specializing in community mental health, addiction and psychotic disorders. I voted in favor of Measure 109 in 2020 based on a growing body of evidence for the use of psilocybin in psychiatry. However, after reading Oregon’s proposed implementation strategy for psilocybin treatment, I joined the state’s Rules Advisory Committee to advocate for changes in policy due to serious safety concerns.

I’ve read articles written in the Bulletin claiming that psilocybin treatment will be safe because the facilitators will be licensed. One of my main safety concerns is the very limited training requirements (120 hours of classroom training and 40 hours of clinical experience) with no other mental health or medical training required. The only educational requirement is a high school diploma. This is a stark deviation from the requirements for most careers in mental health, nursing or medicine (training programs average 4 to 9 years of education and 100s to 1000s of hours of clinical experience).

Bridget Knight is a psychiatric nurse practitioner and lives in Bend.

