I’m writing to weigh in on the debate about psilocybin treatment. I am a psychiatric nurse practitioner specializing in community mental health, addiction and psychotic disorders. I voted in favor of Measure 109 in 2020 based on a growing body of evidence for the use of psilocybin in psychiatry. However, after reading Oregon’s proposed implementation strategy for psilocybin treatment, I joined the state’s Rules Advisory Committee to advocate for changes in policy due to serious safety concerns.
I’ve read articles written in the Bulletin claiming that psilocybin treatment will be safe because the facilitators will be licensed. One of my main safety concerns is the very limited training requirements (120 hours of classroom training and 40 hours of clinical experience) with no other mental health or medical training required. The only educational requirement is a high school diploma. This is a stark deviation from the requirements for most careers in mental health, nursing or medicine (training programs average 4 to 9 years of education and 100s to 1000s of hours of clinical experience).
I have read testimony from already licensed mental health practitioners stating they are interested in being involved in psilocybin services. However, there are scope of practice limitations written into the laws pertaining to psilocybin facilitation that are a barrier to those practitioners incorporating their knowledge and training into psilocybin services. The most recent draft rules from Sept 2022 (333-333-5130) state, “A facilitator shall not engage in any conduct that requires additional professional licensure while providing psilocybin services to clients, including but not limited to diagnosing and treating physical or mental health conditions.” and “If a facilitator holds a professional license in another field, the facilitator shall not exercise the privileges of that license while providing psilocybin services to clients.”
In addition to these training and scope of practice concerns, Oregon’s proposed psilocybin treatment lacks a requirement for medical oversight at any phase of treatment. Participants purchase psilocybin directly from the facility with no prescription needed. The only person responsible for evaluating psilocybin participants for psychiatric stability and other risks is the psilocybin facilitator with their 160 hours of training. This is in stark contrast to any studies I read where trained medical and/or psychiatric providers screened out anyone at increased risk of serious adverse events. They also were available to evaluate, manage and treat significant adverse responses during the administration period. I would be supportive of psilocybin treatment, but not like this. Oregonians deserve to have safe, effective treatment, that minimizes risks and this iteration is clearly not it.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bridget Knight is a psychiatric nurse practitioner and lives in Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.