For 50 years, Oregon’s Senate Bill 100 has been the centerpiece of our approach to civic planning. The 1973 legislation created a land department with an appointed board of commissioners to oversee the state’s planning goals. Through its judicial authority, the agency has extraordinary power over Oregon citizens. Former Gov. Tom McCall was the primary initiator of this bill and made these claims in support of it: “The greatest threat to the environment and to the whole quality of life lies in the unfettered spoiling of the land. Unlimited and unregulated growth leads inexorably to a lowered quality of life. The interests of Oregon for today and in the future must be protected from the grasping wastrels of the land.” After these many years, it is not entirely evident that passage of SB 100 has been the panacea the governor promised.
The City Club of Central Oregon held a forum recently titled Open Spaces and Open Houses, Tradeoffs in the Oregon Land Use System. A featured speaker was urban planner Bill Fulton. He discussed many aspects of planning laws, outlining the good and bad results that arise from planning decisions. He reviewed California’s planning rules and noted that they have become so complex that any rule relaxation only adds to the system’s complexity. He also believed that some people take comfort in the status quo and oppose any revisions to avoid the stress of a changing social environment. A panel discussion followed Mr. Fulton’s talk, which delved a little deeper into Oregon planning issues. Overall, affordable housing was the dominant topic with farmland issues only mentioned secondarily. Mr. Fulton’s basic conclusion regarding housing was to build enough housing at the right price for the right people (middle and low income) while preserving farms and forests. He was silent on how that might be accomplished.
Our current governor has pledged to have 36,000 new housing units built annually. This is an admirable goal, but can it be done? A builder in Arizona, where buildable land is not as restricted as in Oregon, says 200 people can build about 190 starter houses per year. That means it will require almost 38,000 skilled workers to achieve the governor’s home construction goal. Are those workers available; can they even be housed?
Not likely.
Under Oregon’s land use rules, it appears that supplying sufficient worker housing can be achieved only by constructing multiple unit apartment buildings. But those are not without issues: incompatible with family formation, affordability, congestion, transportation and parking concerns. Being investor owned, rentals preclude ownership.
A newspaper article by Joel Kotkin noted that 80% of Americans preferred homeownership, but Oregon’s land use rules now effectively ban affordable single family homes. An owned home is like a savings account with increasing value as equity is accrued each year. It is also an inflation hedge and eventually a retirement nest egg. Foregoing such homes prevents families from achieving middle class status and independence.
One can envision a future where local Oregon businesses hire and train young singles only to see them move after a few years to states that offer similar jobs but with affordable housing options. Businesses will suffer because Oregon’s high housing costs will produce employee turnover. Maybe it’s already happening; Census Bureau data showed that Oregon had a net out-migration between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, reversing a growth trend of many years.
Finally, lost in the fog of time is the result of the 1982 Ballot Measure 6 election. The voters were asked if they wanted to end the statewide planning powers and return it to the individual counties. The measure was defeated due to the vote margin in just three counties, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas. The land scarce urban voters decided the future of Oregon’s rural landowners. Sadly, our community’s now deteriorating standard of living stems from those decades-old voter decisions.
(1) comment
'He also believed that some people take comfort in the status quo and oppose any revisions to avoid the stress of a changing social environment.'
Hahaha Ya think?!
---
Smart piece, but not sure I'm a believer that Wa/Cl were urban counties with scarce green field in '82. Also not unusual for a statewide ballot measure to be decided by the counties where the majority of voters lived.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.