Housing prices
123RF

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

For 50 years, Oregon’s Senate Bill 100 has been the centerpiece of our approach to civic planning. The 1973 legislation created a land department with an appointed board of commissioners to oversee the state’s planning goals. Through its judicial authority, the agency has extraordinary power over Oregon citizens. Former Gov. Tom McCall was the primary initiator of this bill and made these claims in support of it: “The greatest threat to the environment and to the whole quality of life lies in the unfettered spoiling of the land. Unlimited and unregulated growth leads inexorably to a lowered quality of life. The interests of Oregon for today and in the future must be protected from the grasping wastrels of the land.” After these many years, it is not entirely evident that passage of SB 100 has been the panacea the governor promised.

The City Club of Central Oregon held a forum recently titled Open Spaces and Open Houses, Tradeoffs in the Oregon Land Use System. A featured speaker was urban planner Bill Fulton. He discussed many aspects of planning laws, outlining the good and bad results that arise from planning decisions. He reviewed California’s planning rules and noted that they have become so complex that any rule relaxation only adds to the system’s complexity. He also believed that some people take comfort in the status quo and oppose any revisions to avoid the stress of a changing social environment. A panel discussion followed Mr. Fulton’s talk, which delved a little deeper into Oregon planning issues. Overall, affordable housing was the dominant topic with farmland issues only mentioned secondarily. Mr. Fulton’s basic conclusion regarding housing was to build enough housing at the right price for the right people (middle and low income) while preserving farms and forests. He was silent on how that might be accomplished.

Jared L. Black lives in Bend.

Tags

(1) comment

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

'He also believed that some people take comfort in the status quo and oppose any revisions to avoid the stress of a changing social environment.'

Hahaha Ya think?!

---

Smart piece, but not sure I'm a believer that Wa/Cl were urban counties with scarce green field in '82. Also not unusual for a statewide ballot measure to be decided by the counties where the majority of voters lived.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.