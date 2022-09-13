Editor's Note

The Oregon Legislature instituted the corporate activities tax (CAT) in 2019. Every Democrat legislator and no Republicans voted for it. Advocates pitched it as a way to fund improvements in the education system. The law was a terrible idea, devoid of business or common sense. Time has proven that CAT is unfair, regressive, oppressive to small businesses, and extremely inflationary. Worst of all, CAT failed to improve public education. The Legislature should immediately give Oregonians cost-of-living relief by repealing the CAT tax. Here’s why.

CAT is disguised as a tax on corporations; however, it’s actually a multiple-level tax that increases the cost of goods and services we buy every day. Most people are familiar with a retail sales tax, where consumers pay a tax on the final retail price of a product. CAT is much worse than this, as it’s a complex revenue-based tax imposed at each step of the supply chain. Also, since CAT is imposed on taxable revenue, not net profit, it cuts especially hard on price-constrained, low-margin businesses.

Michael Sipe is a local business consultant and the Republican candidate for Oregon House District 53, which includes the northern portion of Bend, Tumalo, Sisters, Black Butte and southwest Redmond. He lives in Tumalo.

