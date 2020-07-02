I know we have all been cooped up and want to be outside. Most travel is a no -no, so folks want to head to the beach. No place in Oregon better represents constant change backed by weathered resiliency than the coast. As we prepare for the July Fourth weekend and the coming summer season, the sneaker wave of COVID-19 has left its mark not just on the small communities that dot the coastline, but also on how we recreate. Why is the beach — which feels like the one safe place left — so vulnerable? Simple answer: Oregon State Parks’ $22 million budget shortfall.
If you’re camping, hiking or beachcombing anywhere in the 80 parks and recreation areas along the Oregon Coast, you’re going to need to apply the principles of rugged individualism like never before. Don’t rely on public agencies to ease your experience or protect your playground. Take responsibility and consider yourself a newly minted beach steward, minus the badge. With Oregon State Park Beach Rangers now spending more of their time working campgrounds and maintaining day use facilities and less time patrolling the beaches, there are fewer boots on the sand managing and protecting this natural resource.
While Oregon’s economy is slowly reopening, the ramifications of a monthslong shutdown on the revenue streams of user fees and lottery ticket sales will continue to take its toll for years to come. That’s right — years. Let that sink in. Staffing took a huge hit. Oregon State Parks laid off much of their seasonal and full-time staff, reassigning their skeleton crew where they are most needed: in revenue generating campgrounds. So expect a different level of service along the coast and throughout the park system. Plan ahead by checking the state park status website before setting out, and educate yourself on what restrictions or limitations are now in place and follow the Park Prepare to Care Guide. Pack your own toilet paper, hand sanitizer and garbage bags to haul your trash and recycling home. Protect yourself and those around you. Bring a face covering for potentially crowded areas like parking lots, restrooms and those epic viewpoints where physical distancing isn’t always possible. Enjoy yourself and help keep our beaches and community clean and safe!
