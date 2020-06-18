Thank you to everyone who has modified their behavior responding to the COVID virus. You are truly your “brother’s keeper” and you are keeping us all safer from this deadly disease.
I heard from friends around the world that during this crisis they had seen the blue sky for the first time they could remember. So I ask the “blue sky question,” what good can come from this crisis? Well you are my blue sky, each of you who acted to keep us all safer.
You are the real story. Two-thirds to three-quarters of you stepped up. We washed hands, stayed home, maintained safe distance and wore masks.
Focusing on a recalcitrant minority is stepping on the lead, which is, “Together We Have Saved Lives and Slowed the Virus.”
We stepped up before and beyond any government orders and we continue stepping up to mitigate this threat. The great grace of democracy is that it depends on the consent of the governed for its authority and allows citizens the sometimes necessary opportunity to lead the leaders by their actions.
Despite confusion among our leaders, we, the majority of the people, have stood together against this common threat proving again the strength of our democracy and free society.
Heroes are only born in the face of threat. Some of us may well have been motivated by our own sense of safety, yet it is interesting how doing the truly right thing is so often good for everyone. Small acts in concert with others can have heroic results. As they say, “A rising tide raises all ships.”
The Chinese word for crisis has two characters, one for danger and the other for opportunity. So what opportunities, possibilities, lessons, needs or strengths has the virus exposed? What “blue sky” can you see? These are questions we all need to think about.
And then right in the middle of this pandemic another reoccurring and even more complex crisis arose when once again racism, the ongoing legacy of slavery, showed itself in the shocking murder of George Floyd. More complex because the fear causing racism is a cancer of the heart, and there will be no vaccine for this disease other than a revolution of love, truly making us all our “brother’s keeper.”
Again we stood up. A broad cross-section of us literally stood and are standing up in the streets saying “enough,” while a majority of us, two-thirds to three-quarters, support these efforts to bring justice to all by rejecting the horror visited primarily upon our African American neighbors.
There will be ongoing challenges and threats, some of our own making, like war and racism, some we contribute to, like disease and weather, and some beyond our control, like volcanoes and comets. These threats are all global. We will never be able to put ourselves on an island of immunity and must seek cooperative global resolutions.
All of humanity lives on the same small planet, drinks the same water, breathes the same air and wants the best for our children and loved ones. Remembering our founding prime directive, “All men are created equal,” we must manifest our oneness as we will eventually sink or swim together. If our leaders are obtuse to this necessity, then we must lead them by example.
Maybe we are seeing here and around the world the emergence of a new majority, beyond old definitions, and focused on working together to resolve problems right in front of us. Using democracy we can select leaders who will coordinate and assist our efforts.
To those two-thirds who stood up to the virus and for George Floyd, keep standing. I don’t entirely trust any of our leaders, but I trust you.
Together you can overcome fear, disease and all future challenges. Your rising tide will raise all ships. Thank you.
