I was disappointed in The Bend Bulletin’s editorial endorsement on Measure 111, titled, “Ballot Measure 111 doesn’t say how Oregonians will get care.” The article’s main argument, that the measure lacks details, is short-sighted.
The editorial is, of course, correct to say that Measure 111 does not lay out a policy solution to ensure that every Oregonian has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate, and affordable health care.
But this measure is a constitutional amendment. Our state and federal constitutions are where we show our values and principles, and strive to meet them, even if we fall short. After all, all men are created equal, but inequalities abound across our nation. This doesn’t mean that we accept injustice, it means that we must continue fighting for a fairer world. Adding a right to health care in our constitution would serve the same purpose, and push us to be a state where everyone can get affordable, timely care.
Furthermore, the issues surrounding access to health care that we face today will likely not be the same issues that we face fifty or one hundred years from now. If this constitutional amendment set out a plan, future lawmakers would be bound to a solution that may no longer serve their constituents.
Because this measure outlines a principle, rather than a rigid plan, it allows for our lawmakers to be flexible and creative in meeting tomorrow’s challenges.
Lastly, the passage of M111 will be followed by additional lawmaking. As Sen. Steiner Hayward, a longtime champion of this measure, described, if Measure 111 passes, the Legislature will need to take substantial action. The Legislature will work “in consultation with a wide range of experts, to determine the best way to fulfill the requirements put forward in this constitutional amendment.”
This process of consulting with experts and building out a plan is crucial. It allows for public comment while engaging with stakeholders, including providers, insurance companies, and people with lived experience of navigating our health care systems. We need all those voices to shape the obligations outlined in M111 into meaningful and functional policy.
The other argument the editorial board made was that Measure 111 is more likely to cause costly lawsuits. This argument rests on “what if” scenarios. Of more concern, it ignores the protections built into the measure. Measure 111 requires that courts must respect the balance between funding health care and funding all other essential services. This means that a court cannot force the legislature to fund additional health care programs if doing so would disrupt funding for any of the other programs that the state of Oregon is responsible for, like our public education system.
I believe that passing Measure 111 is critical. As a nurse, I’ve seen how many people cannot get the care they need. I have witnessed people worry about the cost of care, and even refuse necessary treatment, because they were scared about what it would mean for their family’s finances. Providers are doing the best we can, but we’re at our limits.
There are only so many patients that we can care for, and we have no control over systemic problems, including the cost of health care. We need our state legislature, and all policymakers, to act with urgency.
Measure 111 shows our policy makers that we, as a state, think that cost-effective, appropriate, affordable health care is vital to living full, meaningful lives. It shows the legislators that we need them to take action urgently, because our current systems and programs are not serving us. All Oregonians deserve to get affordable care when they need it. Vote yes on Measure 111.
