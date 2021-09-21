I thank author Bill Eddie of the Sept. 19 Bulletin op-ed highlighting Oregon’s not-so-secret SB 770 single-payer task force. Contrary to the op-ed’s speculation, our work is definitely not conducted “quietly and without fanfare.”
Our meetings are boisterous and public. I should know: I am one of 14 gubernatorial-appointed voting members (though I do not speak officially for the task force). We never meet alone: each meeting includes presentations and written testimony from guest speakers and the public, both of whom significantly contribute to our process. Interested Oregonians can (and do) follow our work at www.oregon.gov/oha/HPA/HP/Pages/Task-Force-Universal-Health-Care.aspx.
We are convinced that the money Oregonians already spend privately on premiums, out -of -pocket payments and self-funded plans exceeds the additional taxes needed to fund a single-payer plan. In return for these taxes, Oregonians will enjoy a sustainable and efficient health care system that assures them — and their families and employees — of access when they need it, decreased health care costs, increased net income and protection from medical bankruptcy. A July 2019 poll in Oregon confirms that most Oregonians would consider even doubling their state taxes if they receive a working universal health care plan in exchange.
Our greatest challenge is “The Iron Triangle:” to simultaneously achieve universal access, higher quality care and lower total spending. This Iron Triangle concept carries a long history, described by Dr. William Kissick in 1995, mentioned by author T. R. Reid in his 2009 book “The Healing of America,” illustrated by Aetna insurance CEO Mark Bertolini in 2014 and finally even acknowledged by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on its website.
The challenge of this triad is we can easily achieve any two goals by sacrificing the third: Provide better care to more people? Spend more money. Cover more people for less money? Provide bad care. Achieve better care for less money? Exclude sick people. But how to achieve all three?
The only known method is universal care, and single payer is the simplest form of universal care.
Single payer, by combining a single patient pool (everyone) with a single benefit schedule (treat all treatable conditions) and a single network (all licensed providers) reduces paperwork and creates one of the most efficient health care systems ever invented.
Our final SB 770 plan, like all single-payer plans, will allow patients to see any provider, an option currently unavailable to Oregon families.
The plan will guarantee payment to providers regardless of patient, an option currently unavailable to Oregon’s hospitals, clinics and providers. The plan will dramatically reduce paperwork for both patients and providers, an option currently unavailable in any state.
The SB 770 plan is not complete.
Our interim status report, revealing the complexity and vitality of our discussions, is viewable at our website.
Complying with legislative instructions, our final plan will be submitted to the Legislature only after a robust series of public outreach events.
We anticipate both legislators and the general public will meticulously review our plan before taking action to create a better health care system.
And that is our goal: better access, higher quality, lower costs.
Please follow our SB 770 task force meetings, review the presentations of experts from around the nation, and join our effort by speaking in person, submitting written testimony, or both.
Join us. We work for you.
