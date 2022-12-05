Cougar
123RF

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Robert Wieglus’ guest column from Nov. 3 citing his cougar immigration study provided an interesting theory. However, I believe it is important to suggest adding few other less scientific pieces of information. For example, increased building and development of land has been occurring inside the cougar and ungulate habitat. Historical winter migration corridors are being encroached upon and winter habitat is shrinking. This provides a more concentrated area for migrating and resident deer and elk populations. Feeding wild animals by humans causes more to show up in residential areas compounding the problem. While some factors are more significant than others, they still play a substantive role in predator/human interactions.

In the meantime, the population of Deschutes county has increased 30% from 2010 to 2021. More people means more hiking and bike trails, more car interactions with migrating animals and available escapement areas for animals is shrinking. Cougar populations (along with bears) are on an upward trend while mortality is dropping according to ODFW population and mortality patterns. Now enter another apex predator, the transplanted gray wolf.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Rand Rietmann lives in Sisters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.