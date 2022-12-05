Robert Wieglus’ guest column from Nov. 3 citing his cougar immigration study provided an interesting theory. However, I believe it is important to suggest adding few other less scientific pieces of information. For example, increased building and development of land has been occurring inside the cougar and ungulate habitat. Historical winter migration corridors are being encroached upon and winter habitat is shrinking. This provides a more concentrated area for migrating and resident deer and elk populations. Feeding wild animals by humans causes more to show up in residential areas compounding the problem. While some factors are more significant than others, they still play a substantive role in predator/human interactions.
In the meantime, the population of Deschutes county has increased 30% from 2010 to 2021. More people means more hiking and bike trails, more car interactions with migrating animals and available escapement areas for animals is shrinking. Cougar populations (along with bears) are on an upward trend while mortality is dropping according to ODFW population and mortality patterns. Now enter another apex predator, the transplanted gray wolf.
I would also submit that cougars and other apex predators are losing their fear of humans. The immigration of younger cougars into urban areas may also shove some the older smarter cougars into less populated areas, which would seem to be a good thing. Are the bigger smarter male cougars that hunt our pets and roam the backyards of neighborhoods a better alternative than are a few more, albeit younger and smaller of the species taking their place?
Hunting with dogs was banned in the early 1990’s, mainly lead by a voting majority of non-hunter metro area citizenry. Hunting with the use of dogs helped provide a sustainable balance with these large carnivores and taught them to avoid areas where human interactions would likely occur. Fewer prey spread over more predators means fewer animals overall and more competition. Hunting areas become constricted and the predators follow the prey into populated areas and private lands where the deer and elk typically are not hunted heavily like public lands. Rural areas now have a larger population of domesticated farm animals which also become attractive prey for cougars.
In the past 15 years where I live in rural Sisters, there is now a thriving herd of elk grazing in the neighboring fields. Increased cougar density is a confirmed fact as evidenced by neighborhood trail cameras and local hunter harvests. I would suspect similar population increases and people migrating onto rural properties has been occurring all over the northwest including some of the areas in the study. I am not in favor of limiting the hunting of cougars as most hunters know deer and elk populations are already declining due to increased predation and poaching. I would suggest ODF&W reintroduce hunting with dogs in certain areas, with harvest results monitored and an effective balance reached of the maximum population growth rate for a particular area. If we can spend the type of dollars for a 20-year study of cougar/human interactions, a reasonable person would conclude we should have enough biologist-types that could spend a little time exploring other options. We are quick to ban hunting and almost always there are unintended consequences associated with these unpopular decisions. Why not try and find a compromise as opposed to simply eliminating or reducing hunting opportunities for the sporting community?
