Following in the footsteps of California, former Gov. Kate Brown made strides towards reducing Oregon’s carbon emissions when she directed state regulators to require that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be electric by 2035. While this directive sets the state on an important path towards emission reductions, this mandate risks being incomplete without fully addressing the unique nature of the transportation sector.
Meaningfully reducing emissions from Oregon’s transportation sector will require a more comprehensive approach that embraces both the long-term promise of electric vehicles (EVs), along with technologies to support heavy industry — shipping, trucking and aviation — and communities that have not been reached by EV infrastructure such as low-carbon advanced biofuels.
It is true that if the Beaver State is to make a dent in its carbon footprint, it must prioritize reducing emissions from Oregonian’s vehicles. Forty percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector alone.
But passenger vehicles are just a portion of the overall transportation economy. Heavy industry — including buses, trucks, ships and planes — remain difficult to electrify. Restricting transportation policy shifts to only new passenger vehicles sales could create an “electrification gap” in Oregon, with many older vehicles on the state’s roads reliant on high-carbon liquid fuels.
Oregon is no stranger to setting lofty climate goals. In 2020, then-Gov. Brown signed Executive Order 20-04, which outlined an ambitious plan to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035, and at least 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. Much of this energy transition hinges on electrification across the spectrum. It is incumbent on policymakers to take bold action to slow climate change and transition Oregon to a lower carbon economy.
EVs are an important part of the solution to this challenge. But to make an even more significant impact will require support for and utilization of low-carbon alternatives for the full suite of transportation vehicles and liquid fuels that power them.
Low-carbon advanced biofuels made from renewable, non-food biomass can play an integral role in powering Oregon across the “electrification gap” and toward important carbon reduction goals, particularly in certain sectors where electrification is less well-suited or where EV infrastructure has yet to take off, such as in the eastern portion of the state. By Congress’ definition, advanced biofuels must deliver at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, with some delivering up to an 80% reduction.
In addition to the emission reductions offered by advanced biofuels, the low cost required to distribute it is key to reducing greenhouse gases quickly and efficiently. Advanced biofuels require almost no change to current fuel distribution infrastructure — meaning they can be used to power cars and trucks without any significant taxpayer investment.
Plus, low-carbon, advanced biofuels can provide Oregonians with the opportunity to significantly reduce their carbon footprint without having to incur a hefty new car payment. Most Oregon residents are very concerned about climate change and believe government intervention is needed.
However, the challenge for some ardent supporters of public policy interventions, like former Gov. Brown’s EV directive, will be the high cost of purchasing a new EV given its average cost of over $66,000.
Brown’s commitment to transitioning Oregon to a clean energy economy is laudable and should be supported. But to ensure those goals are realized, it is vital that Oregon utilize advanced biofuels to achieve the greatest carbon reduction from the state’s transportation sector.
Michael McAdams is the president of the Advanced Biofuels Association.
