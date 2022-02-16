As a Deschutes County commissioner and an Oregon Fish and Wildlife commissioner, we agree that wildlife crossings are a worthwhile investment.
With our backgrounds as local elected officials, our work in federal and state government, and as residents of Bend and Sisters, we have seen the impacts of wildlife-vehicle collisions firsthand, and it’s not pretty. Our roads here in Central Oregon have about 1,000 reported wildlife-vehicle collisions per year, including county, city, and roads managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). Every time someone hits a deer, the most common type of reported wildlife-vehicle collision, they run the risk of injury and even death, both to themselves and their passengers. Collisions with deer and other large animals cause expensive vehicle damage, medical bills, and of course, the suffering and deaths of the animals, too. Fortunately, there are solutions to this problem and Oregon already has the know-how to build them: wildlife crossings.
Wildlife crossings can come in many forms, depending on the already existing road or highway and the animals that will use it. Examples are over or underpasses, either specially designed or implemented through retrofits to existing bridges, culverts, or underpasses. House Bill 4130, currently working its way through the Oregon state Legislature, would allocate $7 million to ODOT to make it easier to build more of these structures throughout Oregon, reduce dangerous collisions, and make our roads safer for people and wildlife alike. House Bill 4130 passed out of the House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources on Feb. 7 and will soon receive a hearing in Ways and Means. We whole-heartedly endorse this bill.
Wildlife crossings are effective at reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions, often by 80-90%. Here in Deschutes County, we have one of the state’s five wildlife crossings across Highway 97. The Lava Butte undercrossing has reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by 86%. The nearby Gilchrist undercrossing, also on Highway 97, is expected to produce similar results. All over the country, states have seen success stories of wildlife crossings: Colorado’s wildlife crossings on state Highway 9 have reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by 89%, and Utah saw a 98.5% reduction in deer mortalities when it built two animal underpasses on a stretch of highway that blocked traditional migration routes.
Despite the clear track record of success for wildlife crossings, Oregon lags behind most Western states with just five wildlife crossings. Washington state has at least 30 such wildlife crossings. Utah has 50, and Nevada has 23 for large mammals alone. House Bill 4130 is an important step to get Oregon up to speed by building more wildlife crossings and reducing our state’s wildlife-vehicle collisions.
Wildlife-vehicle collisions impact Oregonians all over the state. The stakes are especially high for mule deer in Central Oregon, where their population numbers have declined by 56% between 2004-2021. There are historic migratory corridors for mule deer in Central Oregon, where deer have traversed the same pathways for centuries, long before our roads and highways were built. Deer stick to these corridors as they move between seasonal habitats in search of food and to raise their young. The knowledge of navigating these migration corridors is passed on to the fawns. Unfortunately, the rapid growth and development of our area has created barriers to these important migrations. That’s why we need additional wildlife crossings to reconnect these timeless migratory pathways and allow deer to get across our roads safely and stay out of the way of drivers.
One key wildlife-vehicle hot spot is the stretch along Highway 20 between Sisters and Bend, which has seen 721 deer and elk collisions between 2017 and 2021 according to ODOT. The data here clearly show deer need to get across and safety measures are needed for drivers. Local organizations and stakeholders have gotten together to look at wildlife crossing solutions in this area. Other project needs exist around the state.
House Bill 4130 is key to start addressing these treacherous wildlife-vehicle hot spots. We are hopeful that we will soon be working together to help determine how best to spend these much-needed funds on projects right here in Central Oregon.
