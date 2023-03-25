I am writing to express my support for the Oregon Senate Bill 85, the Factory Farm Moratorium out of a deeply held concern for the environmental and human health impacts of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs).
Over the past several decades, food animal production in the United States has shifted from small and medium-sized farms to larger operations that concentrate large numbers, often tens of thousands of animals and their waste in small geographic areas. These feeding operations produce an enormous amount of sewage equal to that of a small city, but is often stored and disposed of untreated, polluting the air, surface, and groundwater and posing risks to the environment and public health, especially for CAFO workers and nearby residents. These operations disproportionately affect low-income, disadvantaged communities, raising serious social and environmental justice concerns. Research studies indicate that CAFOs are causing measurable harm across a broad range of environmental, biological, and economic parameters.
Significant amounts of toxic animal waste are released into water and air without environmental controls in place, causing pollution to air, soil, and the water supply.
This pollution, in turn, appears to be a causative factor in the increased illness rates observed among people who live near CAFO facilities.
The widespread, routine administration of antibiotics to confined hogs increases bacterial drug resistance and thereby endangers public health.
Land values and quality of life in areas near CAFO have been shown to decrease markedly and consistently. The local economy suffers rather than improves, and small-scale farming declines.
Furthermore, the impact of chemically intensive monoculture food production for CAFO animals such as soy, corn, and alfalfa has externalized the costs of environmental degradation and adverse health impacts, keeping retail meat prices artificially low while shifting health and environmental costs onto communities and individual Americans.
Another area of concern is the use of massive amounts of antibiotics to keep these animals from getting sick due to the crowded and unhealthy conditions they are being kept in. In the report “Understanding Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations and Their Impact on Communities,” which was sanctioned by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found that 70% of antibiotics used annually in America were given to beef cattle, hogs and chickens in their feed at the time of the study. Furthermore, the researchers noted that nearly half of those antibiotics are the same as those used to treat human illnesses. They found strong evidence that antibiotics in animal feed are transferred to humans and leading to a growing number of antibiotic-resistant organisms. There is also increasing concern by the CDC that these animal feeding operations are a breeding ground for viruses that risk transmission into human populations. Several such cases have already been reported, such as the H1N1 virus of 2009 causing a pandemic.
It is important to note that small farmers who sell their products locally have a more positive impact on their communities than farms whose products are sold out of state. These locally focused farms employ local people, pay taxes locally, and are more likely to give back to their communities in charity and mutual aid, creating more jobs and putting more money into their local economies.
Despite these growing concerns, CAFO regulations and enforcement have failed to adequately protect human health and the environment. SB 85 calls for a moratorium on the establishment of new CAFOs and expansion of existing CAFOs until regulation and enforcement conditions are in place to adequately protect public health.
In conclusion, I believe that SB 85 is a critical step toward protecting public health and the environment while supporting local farmers and communities. While the public comment period is now closed, I would still urge you to call on your state representative to support this important legislation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov. See our editorial at https://bendbulletin.us/3n5cACr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.