Bulletin file photo

I am writing to express my support for the Oregon Senate Bill 85, the Factory Farm Moratorium out of a deeply held concern for the environmental and human health impacts of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs).

Over the past several decades, food animal production in the United States has shifted from small and medium-sized farms to larger operations that concentrate large numbers, often tens of thousands of animals and their waste in small geographic areas. These feeding operations produce an enormous amount of sewage equal to that of a small city, but is often stored and disposed of untreated, polluting the air, surface, and groundwater and posing risks to the environment and public health, especially for CAFO workers and nearby residents. These operations disproportionately affect low-income, disadvantaged communities, raising serious social and environmental justice concerns. Research studies indicate that CAFOs are causing measurable harm across a broad range of environmental, biological, and economic parameters.

Klaus Mager lives in Bend.

