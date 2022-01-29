Look to any corner of the state, and you will find people creating goods that improve lives here and around the globe. From wood products and semiconductors to IPAs and airplane parts, Oregon’s economy has been reshaped over the last 30 years by the things we make and sell.
Thanks to these innovators, Oregonians have done increasingly well. Our manufacturing sector ranks consistently among the nation’s most successful, leading to significant real-income growth in a state that had lagged the national average for years. Oregon has become manufacturing-dependent.
Fortunately, the manufacturing sector tends to be one of the most reliable and consistent. It provides a stable foundation of tax revenue for local governments, a consideration that is often overlooked. Recall the economic troubles of the 1970s and 1980s, and more recently the Great Recession, during which employment and tax revenue fell.
Our situation has improved, and in significant ways, we have a strong manufacturing sector to thank. According to a recent study by ECONorthwest, manufacturing contributes more than $33 billion to Oregon’s economy annually and employs more than 214,000 people. The median wage for full-time manufacturing employees is 17 % higher than the median for employees in other sectors, offering a pathway out of poverty for urban and rural families.
The same study suggests a mere 10% increase in manufacturing output would create 65,000 jobs and boost personal income by $4.7 billion. These increases, in turn, would help generate $800 million in state and local tax revenue, supporting thousands of teachers, police officers and important services.
Despite manufacturing’s benefits, the sector has received little attention from state policymakers in recent decades. While it might seem easy to question the priorities of our elected leaders, perhaps we can embrace a more generous explanation: Oregon has simply taken for granted manufacturing’s continued success and the commitment of these businesses to Oregonians. This a privilege we can no longer assume.
The market and government forces of this current moment are unprecedented. Supply chain and labor shortages, technological advancements, global pressures and major federal initiatives toward reshoring are forcing industries to rethink nearly everything. As the economy adjusts, the solid ground upon which Oregon once stood is eroding. Other states, including Arizona, New York, Ohio and Kentucky, have been quick to recognize these changes and are adapting their policies and investment priorities to generate the type of manufacturing growth we just described. Not only will Oregon’s inaction compromise growth, but it will erode what we have worked so hard to build.
Thanks to research from ECONorthwest and Business Oregon, we know that our state’s competitive disadvantages are in workforce capacity, land readiness, tax policy and regulatory uncertainty. Oregon’s education system has not provided adequate workforce training or opportunities for those seeking careers that don’t require a four-year degree. And Oregon’s regulatory bodies and tax structure have consistently failed to provide the certainty that employers need to make large capital investments.
To her credit, Gov. Brown has embraced the need to improve our workforce system, introducing a $200 million spending package focused specifically on manufacturing, health care and construction. Lawmakers should support this effort, but they cannot stop there. With an ever-shrinking window, the time has come to reckon with Oregon’s regressive land-use policies, inconsistent regulatory enforcement and heedless approach to issues of tax-policy.
The same sector that has funded our schools, lifted all boats, and provided meaningful opportunities to hundreds of thousands of talented and diverse Oregonians is at risk of decaying before our very eyes.
The time to take manufacturing’s success for-granted has long since passed.
